Today was one of those days where all I wanted to do was chill, and Darren woke up inspired and cleaned the entire house top to bottom -- sorting laundry, mopping the kitchen and bathroom, cleaning counters and mirrors, doing dishes, reorganizing our pet food situation. Meanwhile I did some work, watched some news, watch the Psaki media briefing and around 3 I realized if I was gonna hit the zoo, that was the time to go, and instead laid down and took a long, and apparently much-needed nap. Even when I sleep around here, there's so much noise and the pets interrupt and there's always something, so the afternoon nap is the best uninterrupted time I ever get. So I guess I'll do the zoo or Safari Park on Wednesday. In the meantime, I've got nothing else exciting or interesting to report...just waiting for my next Wordle. Listings will come, but not tonight.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO