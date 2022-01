Panelists on Fox News' "The Five" rushed to cut off Jesse Watters on Thursday after he pondered whether Vice President Kamala Harris was having a "typical female problem." The remark came during a discussion about Harris claiming that she felt she was in a "bubble" in Washington D.C., which prompted Watters to accuse her of not feeling grateful enough for the position she's in.

