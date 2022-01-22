ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Find Golf Gear that Fits Your Game with GlobalGolf’s USelect

By Morning Read Staff
 7 days ago

There’s no better feeling than purchasing new golf clubs or golf shoes with confidence. But with all the options out there, how can you be sure which equipment is best for you?

Enter USelect™ - a selector tool that provides purchase recommendations after you tell them about your game. GlobalGolf’s staff of PGA Professionals created a selector tool that takes an overwhelming amount of choices (Have you seen how many club options are out there?) and narrows them down to options that will best fit your golf game.

Although a golf driver selector tool may be one of the first places you want to start, this GlobalGolf selector offers recommendations in many categories:

  • All Golf Clubs - drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and putters
  • Golf Balls
  • Golf Shoes
  • Golf Tech
  • Golf Bags
  • Golf Gloves

Just choose a category and take the short quiz, then filter the results by your favorite brand, price point and more. And if you leave the site and come back a few days later, your results will still be saved as you navigate the site.

Use the selector tool and come back later - your recommendations will still be marked on GlobalGolf.

You also have the option to demo the new golf gear with UTry®. Starting at just $25, you can test equipment like a driver or golf rangefinder when, where and how you want for up to 14 days.

So, head to the SI Shop and receive personalized recommendations from USelect™ to get a head start on research. Think of GlobalGolf as the digital version of a friendly, local head pro who knows your game and can point you in the right direction.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product in our store, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Zero Friction's Debut Golf Bag is a Clever Option for Golfers Who Love to Walk

ORLANDO — You can run from the truth but you can’t hide. The wheels have come off at Zero Friction. That’s not criticism, it’s a fact. Zero Friction, best known for its innovative one-size-fits-almost-all golf gloves, has a new golf bag called Wheel Pro ($349 suggested retail, and available on the company's website). It’s a golf bag on a push cart. It morphs Transformer-like into a carry bag when the wheels are removed.
GOLF
The Case for Phil Mickelson to Step Away, With Grace, From the Regular PGA Tour

About a year ago, I put one more headcover in my golf bag. I retired my 4-iron and replaced it with a hybrid, my first concession to age. But the decision wasn’t made easily or lightly. In fact, I was stubborn as hell. I kept alive the long deceased idea that I could still flush a 4-iron. I can – about once in every five tries and only when it’s sitting on a tee.
GOLF
