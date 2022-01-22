ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay On-Trend with FairwayStyle’s Designer Golf Apparel

By Morning Read Staff
 7 days ago
Golf apparel has come a long way from wide lapels and plaid polyester pants. Now stylish and trendy, men’s and women’s golf clothes have transcended the course and have seamlessly become a fashion staple everywhere. SI Golf has partnered with FairwayStyles to introduce you to the latest in cool, sustainable brands.

Golf Apparel on FairwayStyles

The team at FairwayStyles has hand-selected the best golf apparel for men and women. If you’re looking for trendy golf shirts with unique prints and patterns, you will find plenty of Greyson golf shirts on FairwayStyles. How about a cool golf hoodie from RLX Golf? Or a graphic T-shirt from TravisMathew? Yep, all on FairwayStyles.

Women golfers may have seen the biggest transformation in apparel over the years, with sporty, stylish clothes now available in trendy prints. FairwayStyles curates a range of unique and fun golf shirts, golf skirts and skorts, jackets and more. With brands like Polo Golf, J.Lindeberg and Sofibella available, you’ll find the most exciting prints and styles all in one place.

Other designer golf brands include:

Golf Shoes on FairwayStyles

In addition to golf apparel and accessories, the newest golf shoes are also available on FairwayStyles. While spiked golf shoes remain prevalent, spikeless golf shoe options abound since they’re popular with golfers seeking versatility and a modern, sporty style.

Spikeless golf shoes still offer the traction to make a powerful golf swing. And you can stroll straight to the 19th hole without changing your shoes.

Designer golf shoe brands include:

You’ll also find other golf lifestyle shoes, sandals and loafers, like J. Lindeberg and Johnnie-O, on FairwayStyles.

Explore Other Golf Gear

Now that you can dress from head to toe in the latest trends from FairwayStyles, you can take that newfound style and apply it to other areas of your life.

Whether you’re looking to improve your post-round recovery routine (hello, Theragun!) or you want your luggage to be on the same caliber as your outfit, FairwayStyles provides you with more than just great golf apparel - they’ve built a lifestyle we all want to be part of.

No matter if you’re playing golf or wishing you were, SI Golf and our new partner FairwayStyles will keep your wardrobe - and overall look - on point.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Zero Friction's Debut Golf Bag is a Clever Option for Golfers Who Love to Walk

ORLANDO — You can run from the truth but you can't hide. The wheels have come off at Zero Friction. That's not criticism, it's a fact. Zero Friction, best known for its innovative one-size-fits-almost-all golf gloves, has a new golf bag called Wheel Pro ($349 suggested retail, and available on the company's website). It's a golf bag on a push cart. It morphs Transformer-like into a carry bag when the wheels are removed.
GOLF
Geno Bonnalie, Caddie for Joel Dahmen, Joins the 'Under the Strap' Podcast

In this week’s ‘Under the Strap’ podcast, our John Rathouz sits down for a chat with the one and only Geno Bonnalie, caddie for PGA Tour winner Joel Dahmen. Geno and Joel make up one of the tightest player/caddie pairs in golf, as their friendship dates back to when Joel was just 12 years old and the two were raking in money on the course against adults — a classic story Geno shares with us.
GOLF
