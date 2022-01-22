ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Missouri Overcomes First Half Struggles, Defeats Vanderbilt On The Road

By Lauren Rosenberg
rockmnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri is back in the win column after defeating Vanderbilt in Nashville 66-52. The Tigers desperately needed a win after their recent three game slide against no. 13 Georgia on Monday, no. 11 LSU in OT last Thursday, and Arkansas the game before that. This game didn’t start with...

www.rockmnation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
NFL
AOL Corp

UCLA gymnast calls for coach to be fired over handling of ex-teammate's racial slur

Few programs can match the success of the UCLA gymnastics team, but it appears no other program is experiencing quite as much internal turmoil. A conflict that reportedly started over freshman Alexis Jeffrey's use of a racial slur while singing along to a song has resulted in a three-month fight over the program's handling of the incident, Jeffrey transferring to LSU and one of the program's seniors calling for third-year head coach Chris Waller to be fired.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Athletics#College Football#Tigers#Lsu#Ot#Commodores
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
NCAA
rockmnation.com

Mizzou Players and Cuonzo Martin Reflect on Impressive Showing from Student Section

Yeah, same here. But as much as Tuesday night hurt, a one-point loss against the No. 1 team in the country is obviously nothing to be ashamed of. This team is starting to get better in their last four games after the Arkansas debacle, and they deserve credit for that. This group certainly hasn’t given up on their head coach, and that is a positive reflection on Cuonzo. There is progress being shown, but at some point, it will need to show up in the win column down the stretch for it to matter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Vanderbilt blows big second-half lead, swept by South Carolina

Through nearly 30 minutes of action, Vanderbilt appeared to have rectified many of the issues that led to their home loss against South Carolina on Jan. 8. The Commodores took care of the ball, played in the half court, cleaned the defensive glass and avoided foul trouble while building an 11-point lead in the second half. But that all collapsed during an 11-0 run by South Carolina that powered the Gamecocks to an 70-61 win. Vanderbilt (10-9, 2-5 SEC) has now lost five out of six games and suffers a season sweep at the hands of South Carolina.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockmnation.com

Look good, feel good, play good...But does Mizzou look good?

132 years. That is how long Missouri football has graced the Midwest with their black and gold gladiators, entertaining the people of Columbia, Kansas City, St. Louis, and everywhere in between. Through it all, the Tigers’ uniforms have largely looked the same. The “Block M” that is so synonymous with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockmnation.com

Pain in StarkVegas

That… was not good, y’all. A team, who, as Lauren wrote about in their preview, “…are currently last in the SEC in three-point shooting percentage, only converting 26.6% of their attempts” was unconscious from beyond the arc on Thursday night, making 14/27, or about 52%. Bowling Green grad transfer Caterrion Thompson was 7/12 alone. Missouri, for reference, only made 6 total, two of which came from Haley Troup. Honestly, it was like watching some sort of weird, bizarro universe.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockmnation.com

Returners and Newcomers for Mizzou Football in 2022: Tight Ends

Throughout the remainder of the offseason, I’ll be putting a spotlight on one returning player and one newcomer at each position who’s generally intriguing for the 2022 season. There are plenty of avenues of thought when it comes to who you may think is most interesting, so feel free to voice your opinion down below in the comments!
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy