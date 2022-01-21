Former Alabama OL Matt Womack signs with the Edmonton Elks of the CFL

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier today former Alabama offensive lineman Matt Womack was signed by the Edmonton Elk of the CFL.

Womack joined the Tide as a part of the 2015 recruiting class. Womack would redshirt in his first season in Tuscaloosa. Womack would then go on to appear in 41 total games including 15 starts in his time at Alabama.

Standing at 6’7″, 325 pounds, Womack definitely looks the part of a professional offensive lineman.

Womack made the announcement of his signing on his Twitter page earlier this afternoon.

