ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama OL Matt Womack signs with the Edmonton Elks of the CFL

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2CuH_0dsguoSq00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier today former Alabama offensive lineman Matt Womack was signed by the Edmonton Elk of the CFL.

Womack joined the Tide as a part of the 2015 recruiting class. Womack would redshirt in his first season in Tuscaloosa. Womack would then go on to appear in 41 total games including 15 starts in his time at Alabama.

Standing at 6’7″, 325 pounds, Womack definitely looks the part of a professional offensive lineman.

Womack made the announcement of his signing on his Twitter page earlier this afternoon.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of Matt Womack’s professional career.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Former QB charged with domestic violence

Alabama football’s Jay Barker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jay Barker, the former starting quarterback for Alabama football, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in Nashville. WIAT accessed an affidavit of the arrest and reports from the police. According...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jeff Fisher Lands A New Job

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher is getting back in the game. Fisher is heading to the USFL – a newly formed professional football league – to be the head coach of the Michigan Panthers. Take a look. The USFL plans to begin play in the spring. It’s...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
BuckeyesNow

Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State Quarterback J.T. Barrett

The Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks announced on Friday they have signed former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett. A former four-star prospect from Wichita Falls, Texas, Barrett finished his five-year career with the Buckeyes in 2017 with a school record 38 wins, 9,434 passing yards, 3,263 rushing yards and 147 total touchdowns. He was also a perfect 4-0 as a starter against Michigan and the program's first three-time team captain.
WORLD
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Has Telling Admission On Raiders

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would be interviewing for a head coaching opening. According to multiple reports, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to interview McDaniels later this week. It’s the only head coaching vacancy that McDaniels has been asked to interview for.
NFL
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfl#Edmonton#American Football#Alabama Ol#The Edmonton Elks
The Clemson Insider

The latest on Andrew Paul

The Clemson Insider has the latest on Andrew Paul’s recruitment after speaking with those familiar with his recruitment. Paul, who hails from the Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, TX.), is coming off an (...)
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Former Ohio State star quarterback signs with CFL team

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett has signed a contract with the CFL’s Edmonton Elks, the league announced. Barrett spent five seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, turning in a historic college career. He was a four-star recruit according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, which also made him the No. 10 quarterback in the 2013 recruiting class.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Patriots Sign Former CFL Offensive Lineman Drew Desjarlais to Futures Contract

The New England Patriots officially signed former CFL offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to a futures contract on Thursday, as confirmed by the NFL transaction wire. After working out for the team during the first week of January, Desjarlais visited the organization again on Wednesday. The 24-year-old was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday. TSN’s Farhan Lalji the reported that Desjarlais was expected to sign a futures pact with New England.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

72K+
Followers
118K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy