ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Blazers Use Hot Shooting to Down Celtics

By Dave Deckard
Blazer's Edge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers faced a daunting task taking on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Celtics field enough firepower to obliterate Portland’s defense. Absent Damian Lillard and Norman Powell, the Blazers can’t return the volley in kind. Lacking the ability...

www.blazersedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

Mavericks use balanced attack to get past Blazers

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points to lead seven players in double figures as the visiting Dallas Mavericks led wire to wire in a 132-112 win over the depleted Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson contributed 20 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for Dallas, which led by as many...
NBA
bcgavel.com

Breaking Down the Celtics' Early Struggles

The Boston Celtics are sitting at tenth place in the Eastern Conference of the NBA. Yes—tenth place out of fifteen, with a record of 10-10. In the weak Eastern Conference, I might add—with two of those losses coming at the hands of the Washington Wizards, a team that barely made the play-in a year ago.
NBA
Reuters

Blazers down Rockets for third straight road win

EditorsNote: changed time in 3rd graf, other minor edits. Anfernee Simons and CJ McCollum combined for 53 points, Jusuf Nurkic added a double-double and the Portland Trail Blazers rode a balanced offensive attack to their third consecutive road victory, defeating the Houston Rockets 125-110 on Friday. Simons and McCollum shot...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Kushner: New Orleans Pelicans Should Trade for CJ McCollum

The Portland Trail Blazers are in the thick of the NBA Trade Deadline rumor factory. With a modest record, a luxury tax bill on the horizon, a potential lottery pick waiting at the end of the season, and talent languishing on an injured roster, the Blazers look like motivated movers on the trade market.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mclemore
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Outlast Frantic Rockets for Exciting Road Win

The Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets entered their game on Friday night with fractured lineups, mediocre records, lowered expectations, and a ton of young players eager for action. As it turned out, that was a recipe for a wild and crazy game, closer to a demolition derby than polished basketball. When the teams couldn’t be great, they settled for playing fast. That yielded a bevy of hammer dunks, quick threes, and momentum-changing turnovers. The Wile E. Coyote versus Tasmanian Devil affair generally trended Portland’s way, but their lead was never huge, and seldom safe. Houston kept running, dunking, and praying, cutting Portland’s lead close in the fourth period, before succumbing to the triumphant Blazers 125-110.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Running Down the Three Biggest Trail Blazers Stories of the Week

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air... is what we’d usually say at this moment on a Thursday afternoon. This week, though, both myself and Dia Miller were ill on the day we record the podcast, seriously enough that sitting and staring at each other across our respective desks was too much to contemplate. One must keep up energy and appearances, after all. So the Dave and Dia show is taking a one-week break from the audio version.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Ben McLemore in the Thick of the Trail Blazers’ Dilemma

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Ben McLemore has sneakily had a nice season. After sitting patiently on the Blazers’ bench through October and November, he’s become an offensive threat and, possibly, a semi-valuable trade chip. Over the past month, the 28-year-old has solidified his role as a reliable...
NBA
Yardbarker

Larry Bird Said He Enjoyed Being With The 1992 Dream Team But Admitted His Career Was Over Before That: “When I Left The Celtics, I Left Basketball. My Career Ended When I Left The Boston Celtics.”

Larry Bird is one of the greatest NBA legends of all time. The small forward left a huge mark on the game during his days with the Boston Celtics, recording impressive performances with the C's, winning several championships and individual awards. Unfortunately, Larry's career didn't last as long as others,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Point Shooting#The Boston Celtics#Enes Freedom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Missed The Game Against The 76ers So He Could Play Well Against Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets: "Uh, Bron, It Would Be Very Different If You Actually Had To Play Against MJ."

Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

James And Durant Headline All-Star Starters Announcement

Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant are set to make their first All Star games with starters announced for the February 20 showcase today. The voter-decided starters will include Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant as captains. The...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Simons Pilots Portland in Rough-and-Tumble Rockets Game

The Portland Trail Blazers played the experience card, the talent card, and the shooting card, downing the Houston Rockets on Friday night 125-110. The Rockets brought an energetic attack, raiding the paint for points to threaten the lead that Portland built in the first period. But the Blazers had too many cards to play. They watched Houston flail away, then trumped them at every turn.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Edniesha Curry Talks Coaching

Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Edniesha Curry is finding her way in the NBA. In a piece for Sportsnet, writer Lindsay Dunn profiled the first-year assistant’s journey to NBA coaching and her time in Portland. Curry joined the Blazers this past August when the organization overhauled its coaching staff...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy