NBA

Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Celtics

By Dan Marang
Blazer's Edge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics. The Blazers closed an 11-point gap to beat the Celtics, 109-105 picking up...

Blazer's Edge

Porzingis, Doncic Smash Trail Blazers Again in Mavericks Win

The Portland Trail Blazers had a tough night against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. They had about 28 minutes of good fight in them. Unfortunately NBA games run 48. Dallas used an overwhelming first quarter to put the Blazers down 17, then spent the rest of the game playing well enough to defend the lead. Kristaps Porzingis once again gave Portland a handful, scoring 22 points on 8-18 shooting. Luka Doncic registered a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and a season-high 15 assists. The Mavericks shot 54.5% from the field for the game, 44.4% from the arc, winning 132-112.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks face off tonight, and both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back after losses. The Blazers had a close one against the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-107, while the Mavericks lost to the Warriors 130-92. Wednesday, January 26- 7:00 p.m. PT. How to...
NBA
The Dream Shake

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game preview

Quick note before we get started: I am moving to the Seattle area starting today. That means I will be on the road a lot over the next four days or so. I will try to update the preview if anything comes up, but please bear with me during this time. Thank you.
NBA
#The Boston Celtics
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Outlast Frantic Rockets for Exciting Road Win

The Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets entered their game on Friday night with fractured lineups, mediocre records, lowered expectations, and a ton of young players eager for action. As it turned out, that was a recipe for a wild and crazy game, closer to a demolition derby than polished basketball. When the teams couldn’t be great, they settled for playing fast. That yielded a bevy of hammer dunks, quick threes, and momentum-changing turnovers. The Wile E. Coyote versus Tasmanian Devil affair generally trended Portland’s way, but their lead was never huge, and seldom safe. Houston kept running, dunking, and praying, cutting Portland’s lead close in the fourth period, before succumbing to the triumphant Blazers 125-110.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Running Down the Three Biggest Trail Blazers Stories of the Week

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air... is what we’d usually say at this moment on a Thursday afternoon. This week, though, both myself and Dia Miller were ill on the day we record the podcast, seriously enough that sitting and staring at each other across our respective desks was too much to contemplate. One must keep up energy and appearances, after all. So the Dave and Dia show is taking a one-week break from the audio version.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Ben McLemore in the Thick of the Trail Blazers’ Dilemma

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Ben McLemore has sneakily had a nice season. After sitting patiently on the Blazers’ bench through October and November, he’s become an offensive threat and, possibly, a semi-valuable trade chip. Over the past month, the 28-year-old has solidified his role as a reliable...
NBA
Yardbarker

Larry Bird Said He Enjoyed Being With The 1992 Dream Team But Admitted His Career Was Over Before That: “When I Left The Celtics, I Left Basketball. My Career Ended When I Left The Boston Celtics.”

Larry Bird is one of the greatest NBA legends of all time. The small forward left a huge mark on the game during his days with the Boston Celtics, recording impressive performances with the C's, winning several championships and individual awards. Unfortunately, Larry's career didn't last as long as others,...
NBA
Stephen A. Smith Under Fire For Using Kobe Bryant Tribute To Take Shots At Current NBA Players: "Don't Use A Man Who Has Passed Away To Push Your Opinions About Modern Day Players."

Stephen A. Smith has received plenty of criticism after his tribute to Kobe Bryant went viral for the wrong reasons. The ESPN analyst, like the rest of us, remembered the Black Mamba on the second anniversary of his tragic death. Everybody wanted to express their love to Kobe, his daughter...
NBA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Missed The Game Against The 76ers So He Could Play Well Against Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets: "Uh, Bron, It Would Be Very Different If You Actually Had To Play Against MJ."

Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
NBA

