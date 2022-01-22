Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Celtics

The Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets entered their game on Friday night with fractured lineups, mediocre records, lowered expectations, and a ton of young players eager for action. As it turned out, that was a recipe for a wild and crazy game, closer to a demolition derby than polished basketball. When the teams couldn’t be great, they settled for playing fast. That yielded a bevy of hammer dunks, quick threes, and momentum-changing turnovers. The Wile E. Coyote versus Tasmanian Devil affair generally trended Portland’s way, but their lead was never huge, and seldom safe. Houston kept running, dunking, and praying, cutting Portland’s lead close in the fourth period, before succumbing to the triumphant Blazers 125-110.
