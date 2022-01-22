ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital, Boise Man Charged with Murder

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man has died at the hospital several days after being shot during an altercation with another man in a Boise neighborhood....

Comments / 5

Shawna Longo
7d ago

These kind of crimes used to be so far and in between... Now seem it's just common...🙄🤔😧 Idaho pay attention to tough on crime Governor not little wieners we need a strong Governor for Idaho! Someone who will stand up for Idaho and keep our State safe we need a Ron DeSantis type for Idaho! Little is not our man to lead Idaho in these times...

Reply(3)
3
