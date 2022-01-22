ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Scottie Barnes' career night leads Raptors past Wizards

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZaLJ_0dsgr8qk00

Rookie Scottie Barnes scored a career-best 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Washington Wizards 109-105 Friday night.

Fred VanVleet hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 59.5 seconds to play in the fourth quarter and finished with 21 points and 12 assists for Toronto.

Pascal Siakam contributed 21 points for the Raptors, who won the season series with the Wizards 3-1 and completed a five-game road trip with a 2-3 record.

Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. returned from an ankle injury to score 13 points. OG Anunoby had 12 points and Chris Boucher added 10.

Bradley Beal compiled 25 points and eight assists while committing nine turnovers for the Wizards. Spencer Dinwiddie added 17 points, Rui Hachimura scored 11 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell each had 10.

The Raptors used a 36-23 third quarter to take a 14-point lead. Toronto scored the first four points of the fourth quarter before Beal answered with seven straight points, cutting the deficit to 11 with 9:09 to play.

Deni Avdija’s layup trimmed the advantage to six with 5:47 left, and the lead shrunk to four on Beal’s two free throws just over a minute later. Harrell’s three-point play reduced the margin to two with 1:39 left, and then he tied it on a dunk with 1:10 left.

VanVleet’s 3-pointer put Toronto ahead, and an Anunoby layup increased the lead to five with 20.4 seconds to play.

Washington led 30-20 after one quarter.

After Davis Bertans made a layup to bump the lead to 13 with 8:20 remaining in the second quarter, but Toronto soon responded with a 9-0 run. Siakam’s 3-pointer tied the game with 3:31 left in the first half. The Raptors took their first lead on Barnes’s dunk with 1:17 remaining, and Toronto led 55-54 at halftime.

Dinwiddie’s 3-pointer gave Washington a three-point lead with 7:04 left in the third quarter. Toronto used an 11-0 run to lead 80-71 with 3:58 to play in the third. Boucher hit consecutive 3-pointers to increase Toronto’s lead to 15 with 1:02 left, and the Raptors were on top 91-77 after three quarters.

Washington was without Kyle Kuzma (neck spasms).

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
raptorsrepublic.com

Dynamic Duo: Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes

On December 6th at a Raptors 905 game, the young guns played, but in the stands Scottie Barnes eagerly called for Pascal Siakam’s attention, and eventually got him to dap up. He recorded this moment, and his text over the video said: “Just got a handshake from my favorite player”.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes get honest on guarding Raptors legend DeMar DeRozan

Fact: DeMar DeRozan is a pillar of the golden era of Toronto Raptors basketball. Along with Kyle Lowry, Dwane Casey, and Masai Ujiri, among others, DeRozan helped morph an endlessly belittled franchise into a respected one. And as the wins piled up season after season, his game, fortified by his insatiable work ethic, continued its own upward trend. In fact, it was his final year in Toronto (2017-18 at age 28) that saw him begin to tap into the playmaking excellence that he went on to sharpen with the San Antonio Spurs and is now using to full effect with the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Missed The Game Against The 76ers So He Could Play Well Against Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets: "Uh, Bron, It Would Be Very Different If You Actually Had To Play Against MJ."

Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Deni Avdija
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Ends The Ben Simmons Drama

Will there or will there not be an end to the Ben Simmons’ saga at the NBA trade deadline? As of now, that answer is unknown but we know that the guard remains the biggest trade piece available right now. When the time comes, the Houston Rockets could be an interesting landing spot.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Wild Cleveland Cavaliers Hot Take

This season has been a weird one for the NBA. There are a lot of teams who have been overperforming, and fans are curious if these teams will actually be able to keep the momentum going past the All-Star break. One such squad is the Cleveland Cavaliers who are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-19. The team is just a couple of wins away from becoming the best team in the entire conference, which is a huge shock to football fans.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Atlanta is currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture....
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Signed A Jersey For A Fan Who Missed Out On $76,000 Because He Missed An Open Layup: "Joe, Sorry About Blowing The Layup And Costing You $76K!"

NBA players earn a lot of money for their play. The NBA is the best basketball league in the world, so it makes sense that the players who are deemed good enough to play in the league will earn a lot of money. But while they earn a lot of money themselves, they can even help others win a lot of money.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

295K+
Followers
274K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy