Over the last few days, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Imane "Pokimane" Anys have been at the center of a major conflict on Twitch. The dispute between the two streamers began when streamer JiDion was permanently banned after encouraging a "hate raid" against Pokimane. Ninja came to JiDion's defense, offering to try to smooth things over with a Twitch rep and get his account reinstated. During a stream, Pokimane questioned "why Ninja would help someone evade a ban" for harassing her. This prompted Ninja's wife, Jessica Blevins, to threaten Pokimane with legal action for defamation. Now Asmongold has weighed in on the dispute, jumping to Pokimane's defense during a recent stream.

