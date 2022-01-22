Car Goes Up in Flames at Twin Falls Apartments
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A car went up in flames under a carport Friday afternoon in Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews were...983thesnake.com
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A car went up in flames under a carport Friday afternoon in Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews were...983thesnake.com
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0