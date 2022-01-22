ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Car Goes Up in Flames at Twin Falls Apartments

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A car went up in flames under a carport Friday afternoon in Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews were...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Crews Rescue Ice Climber from Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple agencies responded to the Snake River Canyon near Shoshone Falls Friday night for an ice climber that had fallen. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, Air St. Luke's, and the Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) worked to recover the injured climber late Friday evening.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

North Idaho Deputies Save 91-year-old Man From Frigid Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Three North Idaho deputies saved the life of a 91-year-old man that became confused and drove into a frigid lake Thursday evening. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies Zack Perry, Cody Ragan, and Tanner Cox are being hailed as heroes for jumping into action without hesitation Thursday evening at Hayden Lake where the water temperature was 37 degrees. The sheriff's office said in a statement that Deputy Cox had been on a routine patrol near the Honeysuckle Boat Launch when the 91-year-old man drove into the parking lot and continued down the boat launch into the lake. Cox called for more help and within minutes Ragan and Perry arrived on scene. When they got to the vehicle they noticed the elderly man having trouble getting out and immediately jumped into the water as it continued to slip further into the water. The three were able to get the door open and the man out before the vehicle became submerged. The 91-year-old of Coeur d'Alene was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and took him to an area hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The sheriff's office determined the man had become lost and confused, no alcohol was involved.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Warning: Headlight Use in Twin Falls Continues to be a Dangerous Issue

The lack of headlight use by many Idaho residents continues to be an issue for police, and a danger to other drivers. When Should Twin Falls Drivers Use Their Headlights. There are times when it is obvious that you should have your headlights on when driving. Or so you would think. When the sun goes down is definitely a time when your headlights should be on, yet in Twin Falls there are constantly cars driving around with no lights. This isn't a new issue, but it does seem to be more of an issue in recent months.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
98.3 The Snake

6 Alternative Ways to Stay Warm During Idaho Frigid Winters

It is cold outside. That seems like an obvious statement, but this last week has seemed colder than most recently. As the weeks and months go by and the temperatures fail to reach above freezing, residents of Idaho continue to do what they can to be warm. The electric bill will be high as heaters are on high frequently, but there are some alternative ways to stay warm this winter. They may warm you up for short periods or hours, but there are some cheaper and better ways to stay warm than running a heater.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Rockslide Closes Idaho Highway North of Boise

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A rockslide forced the closure of a state highway north of Boise during the weekend. According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, the slide was first reported Sunday morning between Smiths Ferry and McCall. Traffic had to be diverted on U.S. Highway 95 to the west. This rockslide happened in a different spot than one last year that blocked the road. ITD said specialists will be inspecting the rockslide Monday for the safety and stability of the hillside before the roadway is opened to traffic again. The road could remain closed throughout the afternoon Monday.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why You Should or Shouldn’t Pass Cars on Icy Roads in Idaho

We've all wanted to do it; most likely we all have done it, and maybe we even felt guilty. It is something that is a dilemma we will all face living in Idaho, and the decision can sometimes be tough. When the roads are slick or covered in snow, do you pass the car in front of you or pull back and take a slow safe process? There is a little guilt when flying past someone, and sometimes a little rage on your part for them going slow, and for them at getting passed. What is the right thing to do?
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russell Square#In Flames#Southern Idaho#Klix#O Leary Middle School
98.3 The Snake

54-year-old Wendell Woman Killed in Crash on I-84

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wendell woman was killed when her car crossed the median and struck a semi-truck early Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the woman was headed west in a 1988 Ford Escort at around 5:53 a.m. when she crossed the median near the Tuttle area and went into the eastbound lanes hitting a Freightliner semi-truck. The truck, driven by a 56-year-old man from Vancouver, WA ended up in the median, the Ford came to rest in the left eastbound lane. The Wendell woman died at the scene. Traffic headed east was blocked for six hours while westbound traffic was blocked for three hours. ISP said the two drivers were wearing seat belts. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding County Fire Department assisted with the crash.
WENDELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Boise Man Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Passenger Killed

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter after his passenger was killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84 in Boise Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Luis Garcia, 26, was charged with the felony and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. ISP said Garcia had been driving a Ford Explorer westbound on I-84 when tried to exit at Curtis Road and struck a Dodge pickup which resulted in a chain-reaction crash that involved four other vehicles. The Ford then hit a light pole and ended up in the median. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said 32-year-old Annazar Swan of Boise, who was the passenger in the Ford, died at an area hospital. ISP said Swan had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A rarely seen animal in Idaho was recently spotted near the Twin Falls sugar plant and given a new home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in early December last year staff at Amalgamated Sugar in south Twin Falls notified them of a ringtail sighting near the plant. Idaho Fish and Game said it is rare to see the little animal about the size of a cat which is closely related to raccoons. Within a week of setting out traps, conservation officers captured the animal and relocated it to a more suitable home south of Twin Falls. The ringtail was given a small metal ear tag so it can be tracked if it ever wonders back into town. This is the fifth confirmed sighting of the little mammal in the Gem State. Conservation officers ask that anyone who spots a ringtail take a picture and report it to the area Idaho Fish and Game officer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
98.3 The Snake

Texas Man Killed in Crash Near Hammett

HAMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-A young man from Texas was killed and another man hospitalized after their pickup slid off the interstate west of Hammett Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 between Hammett and Mountain Home for a Ford pickup with five people in it that went off the road in icy conditions. A 23-year-old man from Spring, Texas who was not wearing a seat belt was killed in the crash. A 42-year-old male passenger from Fort Worth, Texas was taken to an area hospital. The 22-year old driver and three other passengers were wearing seat belts. The crash is under investigation.
HAMMETT, ID
98.3 The Snake

85-year-old Weiser Man May Have Drowned in Hells Canyon

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX)-East Oregon authorities say an Idaho fisherman may have drowned in Hells Canyon on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Alberto Sillonis, of Weiser was reported overdue from a fishing trip on January 17. The 85-year-old man had gone to the Hells Canyon Visitor's Center, located at the very end of the road into the canyon below the Hells Canyon Dam. Sillonis was supposed to return home Monday evening.
WEISER, ID
98.3 The Snake

MISSING: 17-Year-Old Gooding ID Female Last Contact Jan 17

A teenage girl has been reported missing from southern Idaho. The Gooding Police Department is asking the public for information that might lead to her present location. Have you seen Luz Maria Robles? Robles' profile was added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website on Monday, January 17. She is 5'3", and weighs 180 pounds. Gooding is located 43 miles northwest of Twin Falls.
GOODING, ID
98.3 The Snake

Suspect Arrested in Buhl Connected to Shooting and Homicide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are investigating a homicide in Gooding County and a shooting that injured one person in Jerome Wednesday night. According to Jerome Police Captain Duane Rubink, the suspect now identified as Josue Edgar Coronado was located in Buhl today after leading authorities on a short pursuit. Coronado was booked into the Jerome County Jail on a charge of attempted homicide for shooting a man at the Best Western Sawtooth Inn in Jerome. He is also connected to a homicide investigation in Gooding County. Capt. Rubink said officers were called out at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the hotel for a report of a man that had been shot. The victim told investigators two hispanic men showed up to his room door and when he turned around he heard a bang and fell on the floor. Capt. Rubink said the man woke up after passing out from being shot and went to the next room asking the people there to call for help. He was taken to a Boise Hospital. During the investigation detectives found a woman in the victims pickup and were able to get a name and possible location of the suspect in Buhl. During the investigation Gooding County Sheriff's deputies informed Jerome Police that they had found a man early this morning shot in the head with a small caliber weapon that may be connected to the same suspect. Capt. Rubink said drugs are likely involved in this case. Coronado is facing other charges related to the homicide and police pursuit in Twin Falls County.
BUHL, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy