Lauren Labertew’s veins were pure ice. The McPherson High senior, who has delivered so many times in the clutch during her star-studded career, knocked down 4 straight free throws in the final 21 seconds to enable the Bullpups to hang on to a 39-34 victory over Clearwater in an even matchup of ranked Class 4A teams Thursday in the first round of the Mid America Classic at the Roundhouse.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO