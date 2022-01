The Rams had their four-game win streak snapped at ECC. The Crusaders improved to 14-2 with the 35-33 win. It was their eighth straight. Johnsonburg is 8-8. The Rams led 15-8 after one and 19-18 at the half and 27-26 after three. Charlie Breindel scored seven of ECC’s nine fourth quarter points. He and Luke Jansen finished with 10 as did Johnsonburg’s Jake Lobaugh and Isaiah Jackson. Jefferson Freeburg scored eight points and Kole Asti five to round out the Rams scoring. Adams Straub had eight points and Jordan Wasko seven for the Crusaders.

JOHNSONBURG, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO