New York City, NY

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera Killed In Harlem Shooting, Another Fighting For His Life

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was fatally shot in Harlem on Friday evening. The officer has been identified as 22-year-old Jason Rivera. A second officer, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora, was also shot and is fighting for his life. Police say Rivera, Mora and a third officer were...

newyork.cbslocal.com

New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera Fatally Shot, Officer Wilbert Mora Critically Injured Responding To Harlem Domestic Dispute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, is fighting for his life and another officer has died after responding to a call for help from a mother concerning her son’s behavior. Officers lined up Friday at Harlem Hospital and many remained late into Saturday morning to pay their respects to fallen officer 22-year-old Jason Rivera and Mora, who was critically injured, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported. Mayor Eric Adams directed flags at city buildings to be flown at half staff. The deadly encounter with the suspect, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, a convicted felon, unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Friday on West 135th Street between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
