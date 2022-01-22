UFC 270 preview with Anthony Smith: Is Ngannou vs. Gane the biggest heavyweight fight ever?

ANAHEIM, Calif. – UFC 270 goes down Saturday, and the promotion is putting on two intriguing championship fights to kick off its 2022 pay-per-view schedule.

Much of the focus, of course, is on the main event between heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC), but the co-main event flyweight trilogy fight between Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) and Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) is getting its fair share of attention, too.

UFC 270 takes place at Honda Center. The pay-per-view main card follows prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

To get insight into all the storylines around Ngannou vs. Gane and Moreno vs. Figueiredo watch the video above as MMA Junkie senior reporter Mike Bohn and UFC light heavyweight contender/ESPN analyst Anthony Smith preview the event.