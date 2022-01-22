ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 270 preview with Anthony Smith: Is Ngannou vs. Gane the biggest heavyweight fight ever?

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ujct_0dsgZZmG00

ANAHEIM, Calif. – UFC 270 goes down Saturday, and the promotion is putting on two intriguing championship fights to kick off its 2022 pay-per-view schedule.

Much of the focus, of course, is on the main event between heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC), but the co-main event flyweight trilogy fight between Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) and Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) is getting its fair share of attention, too.

UFC 270 takes place at Honda Center. The pay-per-view main card follows prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

To get insight into all the storylines around Ngannou vs. Gane and Moreno vs. Figueiredo watch the video above as MMA Junkie senior reporter Mike Bohn and UFC light heavyweight contender/ESPN analyst Anthony Smith preview the event.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

WWE champion Brock Lesnar throws Jackass star Wee Man through a table ahead of Royal Rumble

Astonishing footage has emerged on social media of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar body slamming Jackass star 'Wee Man' through a restaurant table ahead of Saturday night's Royal Rumble event. The now-viral clip shows the 6ft 3 inch, 44-year-old Lesnar, tossing the considerably smaller Wee Man also known as Jason Acuna onto a table while other Jackass stars cheer on the former UFC heavyweight champion.The table swiftly breaks upon impact and glass can also be heard breaking but everyone, including Wee Man, seem to have enjoyed it, such is the spirit of the Jackass crew. ...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Switch: Monday Night Raw Star Officially Moved To SmackDown

That’s a big move. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster, to the point where the company can split the roster into multiple groups on their own shows. These wrestlers rarely interact with each other, but you do see it happen from time to time. Usually this is the case before some of the bigger shows of the year and that seemed to be the case again. Now though, we are seeing a more permanent change.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Mike Honda
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

72K+
Followers
118K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy