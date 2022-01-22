ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs highlights: A split, a backflip, a finger flip, more

By Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qovrE_0dsgZTTu00

Did you miss the UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-ins? We’ve got you covered with video highlights.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, which is headlined by Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) vs. Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) for the heavyweight title and Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) for the flyweight belt, the fighters appeared one last time in front of the fans and cameras.

The main event was cordial with former training partners Ngannou and Gane bumping fists following their faceoff. While the main event stare-down was intense, the co-main event showed the most volatility. One day after a trash talk-filled news conference, Figueiredo gave Moreno the middle finger during their faceoff as UFC president Dana White kept the two flyweights apart.

Main card welterweight Michel Pereira (26-11 MMA, 4-2 UFC) brought the energy as always, when he hit a signature backflip on the weigh-in stage. Saturday, he fights promotional newcomer and Bellator alumnus Andre Fiahlo (14-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC).

Official weigh-ins took place in the wee hours of Friday morning, and everyone made weight. Hours later, they got on the scale one last time to pose before getting face-to-face with their opponents a final time before getting locked in the octagon.

Check out the faceoffs for all 11 bouts in the video above.

UFC 270 takes place Saturday at Honda Center. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Switch: Monday Night Raw Star Officially Moved To SmackDown

That’s a big move. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster, to the point where the company can split the roster into multiple groups on their own shows. These wrestlers rarely interact with each other, but you do see it happen from time to time. Usually this is the case before some of the bigger shows of the year and that seemed to be the case again. Now though, we are seeing a more permanent change.
WWE
Indy100

WWE champion Brock Lesnar throws Jackass star Wee Man through a table ahead of Royal Rumble

Astonishing footage has emerged on social media of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar body slamming Jackass star 'Wee Man' through a restaurant table ahead of Saturday night's Royal Rumble event. The now-viral clip shows the 6ft 3 inch, 44-year-old Lesnar, tossing the considerably smaller Wee Man also known as Jason Acuna onto a table while other Jackass stars cheer on the former UFC heavyweight champion.The table swiftly breaks upon impact and glass can also be heard breaking but everyone, including Wee Man, seem to have enjoyed it, such is the spirit of the Jackass crew. ...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Dana White
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Brandon Belt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

72K+
Followers
118K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy