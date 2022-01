The family of a mother stabbed to death in broad daylight has said the driver who allegedly killed her attacker is a “hero” who deserves an honour from the Queen.Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, died after being knifed in, Maida Vale, London, by her ex-partner Leon McCaskre.A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 41-year-old knifeman was mown down by a car in an apparent bid to stop the attack.But at the scene of the deaths, family of Ms Chkaifi said they were “proud” of the driver – and suggested he should receive a medal.“The driver witnessed it...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO