ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The National Parks Saw Record Crowds in 2021. Where Do We Go From Here?

By Editors' Choice
backpacker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Since the pandemic began, people have been taking to the US’s national parks in droves, searching for a safe vacation in the face of travel restrictions and cruise outbreaks. And while travelers generally stayed in parks closer to home...

www.backpacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park sets a new visitation record

Yellowstone National Park smashed its record for the busiest recreational tourist season ever in 2021, and July saw the most visitors ever, eclipsing the one million mark. Park officials reported there were 4,860,537 recreational visits during the year, an increase of 28 percent over 2020. Officials also reported that while individual vehicle counts set a […] The post Yellowstone National Park sets a new visitation record appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
backpacker.com

The Best Hikes in Yellowstone National Park for Wildlife, Geysers, and More

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. There’s a reason that Yellowstone has been the face of the United States’ national park system for 150 years: With geysers sending boiling water dozens of feet in the air, jewel-bright thermal pools, and more wildlife than you can shake a stick at (not that a stick would dissuade just about any of Yellowstone’s iconic critters), these 3,471 square miles of land, located on lands traditionally important to 27 different Native tribes, are a microcosm of all the wonder and wildness that National Park visitors seek. There’s no other place like this, and hiking it is a life-list experience no matter how many times you visit. Whether it’s your first trip through or you’re just looking for a way to get even deeper into the park’s backcountry, we have a trail for you.
TRAVEL
backpacker.com

The Ultimate Guide to Hiking the Zion Narrows

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. With 16 miles of sandstone walls soaring up to 3,000 feet above the riverbed and hanging gardens draped above the fast, clear water, Zion National Park’s Zion Narrows is a hiking experience that has earned its place on hikers’ bucket lists. If you’re going to tackle it, though, you’re going to need to prepare a little differently than you might for a more garden-variety route: Slot canyons require different skills and preparation than most other hikes, though, and the route through theNarrows has some special considerations. Check out our guide to find out how, when, and why to hike the Zion Narrows.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks Service#Crowding#Arches National Park#The National Park Service#Nps
backpacker.com

Pack Big Adventures Into Short Trips On These 14 Perfect Overnights

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. It’s all well and good planning out epic trips. But those of us with 9-to-5s have to get our trail days where we can,...
LIFESTYLE
sunset.com

How to Enjoy Everything Zion Has to Offer Without the National Park Crowds

Camping in treasured southern Utah destinations like Zion and Arches national parks has lately been more challenging than in years past, as millions of first-time campers seeking relief from pandemic-fueled monotony set the nation’s prized outdoor jewels in their crosshairs. In all, more than 10 million households embarked on...
UTAH STATE
edf.org

It’s been a big year for climate innovation. Where do we go next?

This blog was co-authored by Danielle Arostegui, Manager, U.S. Climate at EDF. 2021 saw major momentum for U.S. climate innovation: the research, development and scaling up of new solutions needed to tackle climate pollution, create jobs across the U.S. and reduce energy costs. President Biden reiterated his pledge to deliver a $400 billion investment in climate innovation over 10 years. The Department of Energy, led by Secretary Jennifer Granholm, began creating and reorienting key innovation programs toward taking on the climate challenge. And Congress passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which makes significant investments in emerging solutions like energy storage, carbon dioxide removal, clean hydrogen and more, all of which may play a role in helping us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
backpacker.com

Court Blocks Pipeline From Crossing Appalachian Trail

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. A federal appeals court threw out a key permit for a gas pipeline slated to cross the Appalachian Trail on Tuesday, further delaying a project that has pitted hikers and environmentalists against fossil fuels interests for the past four years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
backpacker.com

An Arizona Hiker Fell 700 Feet While Trying to Take a Photo. He Wasn’t the First.

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. This week, 21-year old Richard Jacobson made a deadly mistake when he lost his footing while snapping a photo in Arizona’s Lost Dutchman State Park and suffered a fatal fall. According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement retrieved his body with a helicopter from 700 feet below the summit of Flatiron Summit.
ARIZONA STATE
WTAJ

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that […]
ANIMALS
The Daily Sun

Sheep or sheeps?

Hang out on the pier for more than a few minutes this time of year and you’ll probably see someone catch a disc-shaped silver-white fish with black stripes and strangely humanlike teeth. If you approach the angler and ask him what he’s just caught, he’ll probably say either “sheepshead” or “sheephead.”
FLORIDA STATE
backpacker.com

How Long Covid Changed My Relationship With the Outdoors

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. Many of us take to the outdoors for extreme adventures—to push limits and test boundaries. We see the most thrilling aspects of outdoor life plastered all over social media in a never-ending scroll: thru-hiking a major trail, summiting dangerous and difficult peaks, overlanding across continents, slacklining above sheer canyons. Depending on who you are, it can inspire you to follow in their tracks, or leave you feeling down.
PUBLIC HEALTH
backpacker.com

The 5 Best Camp Booties to Keep Your Toes Toasty on the Coldest Nights

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Don’t get us wrong: We appreciate a good pair of boots. They’re great for ripping backcountry laps or snowshoeing to a yurt. But when the day’s adventures are over and it’s time to kick back, there’s nothing we want more to get out of them and into a cozy pair of booties.
APPAREL
backpacker.com

Ask a Thru-Hiker: What Do GAME, MEGA, NoBo, and SoBo mean?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Do you dream about hitting the trail for a long—really long—hike? In Ask a Thru-Hiker, record-setting long-distance hiker Liz “Snorkel” Thomas answers your burning...
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Montanan

Wildlife advocacy groups sue FWP over wolf hunting regulations

A pair of wildlife advocacy groups are asking a judge to toss out a handful of wolf hunting regulations they say were illegally instituted without proper public participation. The lawsuit, filed in December, alleges that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission improperly instituted wolf hunting regulations on how wolves […] The post Wildlife advocacy groups sue FWP over wolf hunting regulations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy