The National Parks Saw Record Crowds in 2021. Where Do We Go From Here?

There's a reason that Yellowstone has been the face of the United States' national park system for 150 years: With geysers sending boiling water dozens of feet in the air, jewel-bright thermal pools, and more wildlife than you can shake a stick at (not that a stick would dissuade just about any of Yellowstone's iconic critters), these 3,471 square miles of land, located on lands traditionally important to 27 different Native tribes, are a microcosm of all the wonder and wildness that National Park visitors seek. There's no other place like this, and hiking it is a life-list experience no matter how many times you visit. Whether it's your first trip through or you're just looking for a way to get even deeper into the park's backcountry, we have a trail for you.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO