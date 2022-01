China is racing against time to stamp out a Covid outbreak in the capital Beijing before the Winter Olympics next week.Chinese authorities on Thursday imposed severe restrictions on movement between various areas in the capital. Officials in Fengtai district, south of Beijing, ordered residents to avoid going out for unnecessary reasons, and to test every day.Fengtai has reported the highest number of cases during a current Beijing outbreak and had already locked down thousands of its residents. On Sunday, the neighbourhood said it would organise Covid-19 nucleic acid tests for all of its residents after reporting new cases.The Winter Olympics...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO