Orlando Taylor's family seeks police reform and mental health awareness

Of six people recently killed in “execution style” shootings in a Milwaukee home, three were reportedly set to testify in an upcoming murder trial, according to police. The bodies were found on Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to perform a wellness check on the house. When they entered, they found the bodies of Caleb Jordan, 23; Javoni Liddell, 31; Charles Hardy, 42; Donald Smith, 43; Donta Williams, 44; and Michelle Williams, 49. It is not immediately clear how long the individuals were dead before they were found. Three of the individuals – not named by police...
Comments / 0