ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Orlando Taylor's family seeks police reform and mental health awareness

WWLP 22News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe investigation into the police shooting...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
outlooknewspapers.com

For Police Chief, Mental Health Training Is Key

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department’s Mental Health Evaluation Team, which consists of a police officer and a Los Angeles County clinician, responds to hundreds of calls a year. It received an award from then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris for being a model for other departments.
BURBANK, CA
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Mental Health Responders to Replace Police for Some Crises

Mental health professionals rather than just police are now responding to some emergency calls, with the launch of a new state-funded program. The aim is to try to prevent a mental health crisis from turning into a potentially deadly encounter with police, prioritizing treatment over a criminal justice response when possible.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Police Shooting#Police Reform#Da
MassLive.com

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announces findings in Springfield police shooting of Orlando Taylor III

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni press conference. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni speaks during a press conference to announce his findings in the fatal Springfield police shooting of Orlando Taylor III that happened on January 9, 2022. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 1/21/2022Buy Image. 2 / 6. Hampden District Attorney...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
InspireMore

“Are These Your Children?” Cops Stumble Upon 4 Kidnapped Kids At Traffic Stop.

When Officer Parrish and Officer Flannel of Detroit pulled over a woman for a traffic violation, they had no idea that she had done something so much worse. It all started when four siblings between 6 and 11 years old were on their usual walk to school. A woman in a large van took notice of them, pulled over, and enticed the youngest child to get inside her vehicle. The older kids quickly followed so they could protect their little brother, only to be snatched up in the van as well.
DETROIT, TX
BET

Derek Chauvin Living ‘Dismal’ Life In Prison For George Floyd Murder, According To Report

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of killing George Floyd, is reportedly struggling behind bars. According to TMZ, Chauvin is living a “dismal” life in a sector of restrictive housing in the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. A rep told the outlet he is under 24-hour surveillance and staff checks on him every 30 minutes. The convicted murderer has no contact with other inmates, he also showers, eats, sleeps and uses the bathroom in his cell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Handed Life Sentence In Fatal Mondawmin Shooting Spree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to life plus 52 years in prison for a 2019 shooting in Mondawmin that resulted in the death of one man and injured three others. Donte Orlando Patterson, Jr. was found guilty in Oct. 2021 of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. Patterson must serve 15 years of his Life sentence without the possibility of parole. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded shortly after 11 a.m. April 11, 2019, in Baltimore’s Mondawmin...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Three of six people murdered ‘execution style’ in Milwaukee were due to testify at murder trial

Of six people recently killed in “execution style” shootings in a Milwaukee home, three were reportedly set to testify in an upcoming murder trial, according to police. The bodies were found on Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to perform a wellness check on the house. When they entered, they found the bodies of Caleb Jordan, 23; Javoni Liddell, 31; Charles Hardy, 42; Donald Smith, 43; Donta Williams, 44; and Michelle Williams, 49. It is not immediately clear how long the individuals were dead before they were found. Three of the individuals – not named by police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcti12.com

Mother and father now charged with murder after toddler's death

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The mother of a child who died earlier this month has now been charged with his murder and the child's father is facing additional charges. Last week a grand jury indicted Tara Stancil, 34, and Danny Smith, 29, on first-degree murder and child abuse charges related to the death of their 3-year-old son, Bentley Smith.
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges Held For Court Against Fayette County Father Accused Of Severe Child Neglect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A father accused of neglect after his toddler was found ice cold by police had his preliminary hearing on Wednesday. All charges against Keith Kalbaugh were held for court. (Photo: Fayette County Jail) Earlier this month, police were called to a home in Georges Township where Kalbaugh’s 20-month-old girl was found unresponsive, suffering from hypothermia. She was rushed to the hospital. According to court papers, a doctor told police the little girl was also severely neglected and underweight. The house where she was found was apparently filthy too, with animal feces, trash and bugs throughout the home, police noted in court papers. Kalbaugh is facing charges of aggravated assault and neglect. He had nothing to say to our cameras as he was escorted into the courtroom wearing a striped prison jumpsuit and orange jacket.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Wyncote Man Sentenced To 2 Life Terms In July 2020 Murders Of Wife, Mother-In-Law

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — A Wyncote man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife and mother-in-law. A judge on Wednesday convicted 59-year-old Frederick Clea on two counts of first-degree murder. Clea was immediately sentenced to two life terms in prison. Police say Clea admitted to the killings when they arrived at his home on July 25. Officers found Clea’s wife, 41-year-old Latiya Clea, and his mother-in-law, 74-year-old Mekenda Saunders, inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. Officials say an autopsy revealed that Latiya Clea suffered five gunshot wounds and Saunders was shot once to her chest. Clea told the officers the shootings happened during an argument over a misplaced magazine for his handgun. Records show Cheltenham police previously responded to the home in December 2017 and December 2019 for domestic incidents between the couple. Saunders’ mother lived with them.
WYNCOTE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy