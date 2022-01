Cases of COVID-19 surged all week in Idaho, as local health providers in the state struggle with high demand for testing and many employees out sick. Idaho reported 12,625 new cases for the week on Friday, well more than the nearly 7,700 cases that were reported the prior week. The actual number of cases is likely much higher, since the Department of Health and Welfare is reporting a backlog of around 20,200 cases that have yet to be entered into the official count. The number of Idahoans testing positive has overwhelmed local public health districts, which review each case that is reported to the state.

IDAHO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO