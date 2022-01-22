‘Call Jane’ Film Review: Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver Shine as Underground Abortionists in Sharp, Affecting Docudrama
Wishes aren’t decisions, decisions aren’t actions, and actions aren’t a given, especially where rights are concerned. Women intrinsically know this struggle — not just for choice itself, but for what choosing entails — and Oscar-nominated “Carol” screenwriter Phyllis Nagy incisively, humanely explores that in her gripping, personable drama “Call Jane,” the...www.thewrap.com
