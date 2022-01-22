ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Call Jane’ Film Review: Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver Shine as Underground Abortionists in Sharp, Affecting Docudrama

By Robert Abele
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wishes aren’t decisions, decisions aren’t actions, and actions aren’t a given, especially where rights are concerned. Women intrinsically know this struggle — not just for choice itself, but for what choosing entails — and Oscar-nominated “Carol” screenwriter Phyllis Nagy incisively, humanely explores that in her gripping, personable drama “Call Jane,” the...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘The Gilded Age': Is the ‘Downton Abbey’ Creator’s New Drama Streaming?

Originally coined by Mark Twain, “The Gilded Age” is a sarcastic nickname for the time period in between the end of the Civil War and the turn of the nineteenth century. Taught in most history classrooms as the age of industrialization, economic booms and the corruption of wealthy tycoons, it’s the subject of the long-awaited new drama series from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathryn Kates, Actress in ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, a TV, film and theater actress known for her roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Seinfeld and Orange Is the New Black, has died. She was 73. Kates, who was living with lung cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22 surrounded by family including her sister Mallory, brother Josh and his wife Sue Ann, her representatives confirmed. “Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” her reps at Headline Talent Agency said in a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Variety

‘The Janes’ Review: A Stirring Documentary Account of the Trailblazing Underground Abortion Network

If the Jane Collective has gone under-credited in American women’s rights history over the last half-century, independent cinema is doing its best to make up for lost time. Right on the heels of Phyllis Nagy’s colorful fictionalized drama “Call Jane,” “The Janes” is the second film at this year’s Sundance festival dedicated to the female-staffed, Chicago-based underground service that provided over 11,000 illegal abortions to women in need between 1968 and 1973, at which point Roe v. Wade rendered their work triumphantly obsolete. Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes’ documentary is the more straight-and-sober account of the Janes’ work and legacy,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

How ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Writer-Director Jane Campion Explores “The Vulnerability, The Brutality, And The Fear” Of Toxic Masculinity

“I have tennis elbow” Jane Campion says, stretching an arm out across the Zoom screen from her temporary Joshua Tree home. She’s in California for the release of her film The Power of the Dog—a Western set in Montana and shot in her native New Zealand. Despite what her repetitive strain injury might suggest, Campion is by no means Wimbledon-ready. She has only learned tennis very recently during the pandemic and seems delighted by the humbling surrender of trying something new. “I just can’t tell you the excitement I felt one night when I was playing with my coach and I hit...
MOVIES
Polygon

At least Kristen Bell’s Netflix crime thriller comedy thing is a well-studied spoof

For the first 30 seconds of the trailer for the Kristen Bell show The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (TWITHATSFTGITW from here on out because try saying that five times fast!), the Netflix series looks like any other crime saga aimed at bored housewives like the one Bell seemingly portrays. That’s kind of the point.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Messina
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Phyllis Nagy
Person
Cory Michael Smith
Person
Elizabeth Banks
Person
Kate Mara
KPCW

Sundance Film Review - Fresh

Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is sick and tired of the boors she meets on social-dating apps. Then by a chance encounter, she finds Steve, an easy-going charmer who is handsome, wealthy, cultured, and a professed vegan!. Before you can say “too good to be true," Steve has lured her to a...
SUNDANCE, UT
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Call Jane is a Curiously Low-Stakes Abortion Drama

Call Jane is a competently made, well-acted historical drama that doesn’t give its charged subject matter the stakes or urgency it needs. Loosely based on The Jane Collective, an underground organization that provided illegal abortions for women in need of its services, Phyllis Nagy’s feature-length directorial debut offers a timely, nuanced, mostly sunny look at the five years preceding the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade ruling. That it chooses to hitch its perspective to a conservative blonde suburban housewife is both a helpful storytelling device and kind of a bummer.
MOVIES
Variety

Berlin Fest Chief Carlo Chatrian on Gender Balance, Sigourney Weaver, Other Stars’ Travel Plans and COVID Testing

Berlin Film Festival artistic director Carlo Chatrian on Wednesday unveiled the full lineup for the fest’s 72nd edition which he is hellbent on holding as an in-person event despite the global spread of the omicron variant, even after other top fests such as Sundance and Rotterdam have thrown in the towel and gone online. Chatrian spoke to Variety about the selection and what he expects his “exercise in resistance,” as he has called it, to be like on the ground in Berlin. One thing that I think is clear is that the global film community is supporting your determination. Yes. Despite everything that is...
TRAVEL
Asia Media

Phyllis Nagy’s ‘Call Jane’ headed to Sundance and Berlin film festivals

UCLA screenwriting professor Phyllis Nagy’s feature film directorial debut, “Call Jane,” will be appearing two film festivals in the coming weeks. “Call Jane,” has its world premiere in an online format at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 21. And it will in competition at the 72nd edition of the Berlin Film Festival, which takes place Feb. 10–20.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Sundance Film Festival#Documentary Film
Independent Record

Film Review: The Tender Bar

Grade: B- Many parts are lovely. I could splice together a dozen scenes from “The Tender Bar” that would warm your heart, and perhaps entice you to spend two hours with its quirky, likable characters. But, chances are you’ll come away from the film a touch disappointed.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH: Cooper Raiff Stars In, Writes and Directs an Energetic, Sharp Romantic Dramedy [Sundance 2022]

Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Cooper Raiff and starring Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Leslie Mann, Raul Castillo, Odeya Rush, Brad Garrett, Kelly O’Sullivan, Brenna Sherman, Corrie Danieley, Vanessa Burghardt, Tiffany Sander McKenzie, Colton Osorio, Amara Pedroso, Phil Nardozzi, Evan Assante, Alison Weisgall, Drake Tobias and Felicia Reuter.
MOVIES
whereyat.com

Film Review: The Tragedy of Macbeth

Director Joel Coen has a wildly varied filmography (Miller's Crossing, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men) and he's made another dramatic gear shift with The Tragedy of Macbeth. Based on Shakespeare's classic play, The Tragedy of Macbeth tells the story of Scottish lord Macbeth (Denzel Washington), whose...
MOVIES
Echo online

Review: ‘Fiona and Jane’

Jean Chen Ho’s debut novel was a lackluster start to my 2022 reading list. Jean Chen Ho’s debut novel, “Fiona and Jane,” released Jan. 4, follows the titular Fiona and Jane as they navigate friendship, identity, love, and heartbreak, from childhood to adulthood. Told in a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
KATU.com

"Call Jane" Actress

She's the youngest star of the Sundance reproductive rights film, "Call Jane"...starring Elizabeth Banks, Kate Mara and Sigourney Weaver! Bianca D'ambrosio shared what it was like to work with such an amazing cast of women! Click here for more information about "Call Jane".
MOVIES
TheWrap

Why Aubrey Plaza Entered Thriller Territory With Her New Film ‘Emily the Criminal’ (Video)

Sundance 2022: ”It was a no-brainer for me when I read it,“ Plaza says. For a decade now, Aubrey Plaza has been the star of several of the buzziest movies to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Her streak started with 2012’s “Safety Not Guaranteed” and continued every couple years with 2014’s “Life After Beth,” 2017’s “Ingrid Goes West,” and 2020’s “Black Bear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Elizabeth Banks in Phyllis Nagy’s ‘Call Jane’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A bracing and intimate view of a historical moment that’s less distant than we might think, Call Jane opens with a brilliant sequence that begins in a posh Chicago hotel, where an elegantly dressed woman drifts away from her husband’s business shindig. As the camera follows her through the lobby, her blond updo calls to mind another movie character, Kim Novak’s in Vertigo — a woman under the thumb of men if ever there was one. By contrast, Joy (Elizabeth Banks) is a sturdy, cheerful suburbanite who keeps a household humming and helps her husband with his legal briefs, and...
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy