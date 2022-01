Following Tom Brady‘s retirement address, his long time teammate Rob Gronkowski has revealed that he might just be thinking about calling it quits once again. Gronkowski and Brady have played together on the same team for 11 years, first on the New England Patriots and most recently on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. In 2019, Gronk briefly retired from the NFL but later came back in 2020 to play alongside Brady for the Bucs. As Brady is contemplating retirement, it seems as if Gronk might be as well. The tight end recently said that if he was forced to make the decision to day, he would walk away from the sport,

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO