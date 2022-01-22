ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Car Goes Up in Flames at Twin Falls Apartments

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A car went up in flames under a carport Friday afternoon in Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews were...

95.7 KEZJ

Crews Rescue Ice Climber from Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple agencies responded to the Snake River Canyon near Shoshone Falls Friday night for an ice climber that had fallen. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, Air St. Luke's, and the Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) worked to recover the injured climber late Friday evening.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

North Idaho Deputies Save 91-year-old Man From Frigid Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Three North Idaho deputies saved the life of a 91-year-old man that became confused and drove into a frigid lake Thursday evening. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies Zack Perry, Cody Ragan, and Tanner Cox are being hailed as heroes for jumping into action without hesitation Thursday evening at Hayden Lake where the water temperature was 37 degrees. The sheriff's office said in a statement that Deputy Cox had been on a routine patrol near the Honeysuckle Boat Launch when the 91-year-old man drove into the parking lot and continued down the boat launch into the lake. Cox called for more help and within minutes Ragan and Perry arrived on scene. When they got to the vehicle they noticed the elderly man having trouble getting out and immediately jumped into the water as it continued to slip further into the water. The three were able to get the door open and the man out before the vehicle became submerged. The 91-year-old of Coeur d'Alene was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and took him to an area hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The sheriff's office determined the man had become lost and confused, no alcohol was involved.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Teen Struck By Car Coming Home After 2 Mo In Hospital

In December, a Twin Falls teenager walking across a crosswalk near Canyon Ridge High School was struck by a vehicle. The crash sent him to the hospital with a lot of unknowns. There was speculation Adrian would never wake up from a coma, there was speculation he wouldn't be able to recover, but thankfully, all of them were wrong.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Warning: Headlight Use in Twin Falls Continues to be a Dangerous Issue

The lack of headlight use by many Idaho residents continues to be an issue for police, and a danger to other drivers. When Should Twin Falls Drivers Use Their Headlights. There are times when it is obvious that you should have your headlights on when driving. Or so you would think. When the sun goes down is definitely a time when your headlights should be on, yet in Twin Falls there are constantly cars driving around with no lights. This isn't a new issue, but it does seem to be more of an issue in recent months.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Rockslide Closes Idaho Highway North of Boise

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A rockslide forced the closure of a state highway north of Boise during the weekend. According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, the slide was first reported Sunday morning between Smiths Ferry and McCall. Traffic had to be diverted on U.S. Highway 95 to the west. This rockslide happened in a different spot than one last year that blocked the road. ITD said specialists will be inspecting the rockslide Monday for the safety and stability of the hillside before the roadway is opened to traffic again. The road could remain closed throughout the afternoon Monday.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Seeing More Barking Dog Complaints

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls says it is getting more barking dog complaints as the population grows and is reminding residents of the city ordinance meant to control the problem. The city issued a reminder last week of the city code and what people need to do if they want to file a barking dog complaint. According to the city, animal control officers use a rule of three when responding to a barking dog complaint. The first complaint the dispatcher will need the address of where the dog is barking as well as the reporting party's address. The city says people can call anonymously but, the responding officer will only give a verbal or written notice to the owners. Once they find the dog and can verify it is barking excessively the owners may get a verbal or written warning. If the same dog is still barking excessively and reported a second time, an officer will have to verify the animal is barking too much, or the reporting parting can provide video evidence of the barking dog. If by the third complaint the owner doesn't do something about the dog barking, the person calling in the complaint can sign a citation following these guidelines:
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

54-year-old Wendell Woman Killed in Crash on I-84

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wendell woman was killed when her car crossed the median and struck a semi-truck early Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the woman was headed west in a 1988 Ford Escort at around 5:53 a.m. when she crossed the median near the Tuttle area and went into the eastbound lanes hitting a Freightliner semi-truck. The truck, driven by a 56-year-old man from Vancouver, WA ended up in the median, the Ford came to rest in the left eastbound lane. The Wendell woman died at the scene. Traffic headed east was blocked for six hours while westbound traffic was blocked for three hours. ISP said the two drivers were wearing seat belts. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding County Fire Department assisted with the crash.
WENDELL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

UPDATE: Crash Near Eden Blocking Westbound Interstate 84

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is reporting a crash south of Eden on Interstate 84 that is blocking westbound traffic this morning. The Idaho Transportation Department 511 website is reporting the crash is between the Valley Road and Exit 182 and advises drivers find an alternate route. Images show the area in dense fog.
EDEN, ID
95.7 KEZJ

MISSING: 17-Year-Old Gooding ID Female Last Contact Jan 17

A teenage girl has been reported missing from southern Idaho. The Gooding Police Department is asking the public for information that might lead to her present location. Have you seen Luz Maria Robles? Robles' profile was added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website on Monday, January 17. She is 5'3", and weighs 180 pounds. Gooding is located 43 miles northwest of Twin Falls.
GOODING, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Urgent Care To Open At Old Twin Falls ID Tomato’s Location

It's been roughly seven weeks since the Tomato's Italian Grill on Blue Lakes Boulevard closed down. It's now been confirmed that an urgent care business that services Twin Falls, Jerome, and Burley is planning to expand into the former restaurant's location. For those of you that have driven past the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

