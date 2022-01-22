ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Car Goes Up in Flames at Twin Falls Apartments

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A car went up in flames under a carport Friday afternoon in Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews were...

Crews Rescue Ice Climber from Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple agencies responded to the Snake River Canyon near Shoshone Falls Friday night for an ice climber that had fallen. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, Air St. Luke's, and the Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) worked to recover the injured climber late Friday evening.
TWIN FALLS, ID
North Idaho Deputies Save 91-year-old Man From Frigid Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Three North Idaho deputies saved the life of a 91-year-old man that became confused and drove into a frigid lake Thursday evening. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies Zack Perry, Cody Ragan, and Tanner Cox are being hailed as heroes for jumping into action without hesitation Thursday evening at Hayden Lake where the water temperature was 37 degrees. The sheriff's office said in a statement that Deputy Cox had been on a routine patrol near the Honeysuckle Boat Launch when the 91-year-old man drove into the parking lot and continued down the boat launch into the lake. Cox called for more help and within minutes Ragan and Perry arrived on scene. When they got to the vehicle they noticed the elderly man having trouble getting out and immediately jumped into the water as it continued to slip further into the water. The three were able to get the door open and the man out before the vehicle became submerged. The 91-year-old of Coeur d'Alene was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and took him to an area hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The sheriff's office determined the man had become lost and confused, no alcohol was involved.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Twin Falls Teen Struck By Car Coming Home After 2 Mo In Hospital

In December, a Twin Falls teenager walking across a crosswalk near Canyon Ridge High School was struck by a vehicle. The crash sent him to the hospital with a lot of unknowns. There was speculation Adrian would never wake up from a coma, there was speculation he wouldn't be able to recover, but thankfully, all of them were wrong.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Warning: Headlight Use in Twin Falls Continues to be a Dangerous Issue

The lack of headlight use by many Idaho residents continues to be an issue for police, and a danger to other drivers. When Should Twin Falls Drivers Use Their Headlights. There are times when it is obvious that you should have your headlights on when driving. Or so you would think. When the sun goes down is definitely a time when your headlights should be on, yet in Twin Falls there are constantly cars driving around with no lights. This isn't a new issue, but it does seem to be more of an issue in recent months.
TWIN FALLS, ID
6 Alternative Ways to Stay Warm During Idaho Frigid Winters

It is cold outside. That seems like an obvious statement, but this last week has seemed colder than most recently. As the weeks and months go by and the temperatures fail to reach above freezing, residents of Idaho continue to do what they can to be warm. The electric bill will be high as heaters are on high frequently, but there are some alternative ways to stay warm this winter. They may warm you up for short periods or hours, but there are some cheaper and better ways to stay warm than running a heater.
IDAHO STATE
Rockslide Closes Idaho Highway North of Boise

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A rockslide forced the closure of a state highway north of Boise during the weekend. According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, the slide was first reported Sunday morning between Smiths Ferry and McCall. Traffic had to be diverted on U.S. Highway 95 to the west. This rockslide happened in a different spot than one last year that blocked the road. ITD said specialists will be inspecting the rockslide Monday for the safety and stability of the hillside before the roadway is opened to traffic again. The road could remain closed throughout the afternoon Monday.
BOISE, ID
Why You Should or Shouldn’t Pass Cars on Icy Roads in Idaho

We've all wanted to do it; most likely we all have done it, and maybe we even felt guilty. It is something that is a dilemma we will all face living in Idaho, and the decision can sometimes be tough. When the roads are slick or covered in snow, do you pass the car in front of you or pull back and take a slow safe process? There is a little guilt when flying past someone, and sometimes a little rage on your part for them going slow, and for them at getting passed. What is the right thing to do?
IDAHO STATE
54-year-old Wendell Woman Killed in Crash on I-84

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wendell woman was killed when her car crossed the median and struck a semi-truck early Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the woman was headed west in a 1988 Ford Escort at around 5:53 a.m. when she crossed the median near the Tuttle area and went into the eastbound lanes hitting a Freightliner semi-truck. The truck, driven by a 56-year-old man from Vancouver, WA ended up in the median, the Ford came to rest in the left eastbound lane. The Wendell woman died at the scene. Traffic headed east was blocked for six hours while westbound traffic was blocked for three hours. ISP said the two drivers were wearing seat belts. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding County Fire Department assisted with the crash.
WENDELL, ID
VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A rarely seen animal in Idaho was recently spotted near the Twin Falls sugar plant and given a new home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in early December last year staff at Amalgamated Sugar in south Twin Falls notified them of a ringtail sighting near the plant. Idaho Fish and Game said it is rare to see the little animal about the size of a cat which is closely related to raccoons. Within a week of setting out traps, conservation officers captured the animal and relocated it to a more suitable home south of Twin Falls. The ringtail was given a small metal ear tag so it can be tracked if it ever wonders back into town. This is the fifth confirmed sighting of the little mammal in the Gem State. Conservation officers ask that anyone who spots a ringtail take a picture and report it to the area Idaho Fish and Game officer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
UPDATE: Crash Near Eden Blocking Westbound Interstate 84

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is reporting a crash south of Eden on Interstate 84 that is blocking westbound traffic this morning. The Idaho Transportation Department 511 website is reporting the crash is between the Valley Road and Exit 182 and advises drivers find an alternate route. Images show the area in dense fog.
EDEN, ID
Multiple Crashes on I-84 In Jerome/Gooding County, Ice and Fog Reported

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers be aware of several crashes this morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome and Gooding counties. Idaho State Police said they are on the scene at milepost 150 on I-84 near Tuttle that is blocking the roadway. 511.Idaho.gov is reporting that all westbound lanes are blocked at this time and one eastbound lane is blocked. Dense fog and icy patches have been reported on the roadway across the Magic Valley this morning. The Idaho Transportation Department advises drivers slow down and use extreme caution. This is the second incident reported on I-84 this morning. ISP is on the scene of an earlier crash near Eden that is still slowing traffic.
JEROME, ID
MISSING: 17-Year-Old Gooding ID Female Last Contact Jan 17

A teenage girl has been reported missing from southern Idaho. The Gooding Police Department is asking the public for information that might lead to her present location. Have you seen Luz Maria Robles? Robles' profile was added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website on Monday, January 17. She is 5'3", and weighs 180 pounds. Gooding is located 43 miles northwest of Twin Falls.
GOODING, ID
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

