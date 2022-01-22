PLT#3 Weekly Covid Report

For more than a month, the state’s second-largest school district did not post data on coronavirus case counts among employees and staff. On Friday, the Cobb County School District resumed its weekly reports — the first posted since Dec. 17. The district reported 1,856 coronavirus cases for the week ending Jan. 21.
Habersham County Schools continue to see an increase in COVID cases following the recent holidays and the current Omicron surge. As of Friday, January 14, the school system reported 79 active students COVID-19 cases and 22 active school staff cases. There was one non-school staff case reported. Habersham Central High...
Since the very first day in school, children spend most of their time in schools in the years ahead and time spent in school has great impact on their overall development during the years. Therefore, teachers and all the other school workers have major roles in children’s lives including teaching them how to behave and about the real values in life.
The SAT exam will move from paper and pencil to a digital format, administrators announced Tuesday, saying the shift will boost its relevancy as more colleges make standardized tests optional for admission.
According to The Daily News, school safety agents saw the teen behaving strangely and searched his backpack where they found four knives, a set of brass knuckles, an expandable baton, fireworks and a laser pointer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Educators across the state recently completed a survey from the Oklahoma Education Association about stress levels. The results showed the highest numbers the state has seen since the start of the pandemic. OEA said not only are teachers saying they’re experiencing the highest stress levels...
The Lee County and Whiteside County Health Departments are partnering with IDPH and Sauk Valley Community College to hold a vaccine clinic tomorrow, Saturday January 29th from 9am – 1pm. All eligible vaccines and doses will be available. Individuals can walk-in the day of the clinic or pre-register via:...
More than 250 nurses at Community Medical Center in Missoula have reached a tentative agreement with the administration for a third-party auditor to help resolve missing or incorrect payroll for the previous month. On Monday, the nurses, represented by the Montana Nurses Association, gave Community Medical until Wednesday at 1 p.m., to agree to a […]
With SIP (School Improvement Plan) activities planned for Wednesday, which usually means a half day of student attendance, the PLT and Erie School Districts have altered their plans due to the forecast of dangerously cold temperatures. Erie will have a remote learning day for students with instruction beginning at the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio schools reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases this week, setting a new record one week after cases shattered a previous record. K-12 schools reported 27,774 new cases to the Ohio Department of Health in the week ending Sunday, Jan. 16, according to data released Thursday. Last week saw 23,268 […]
Students at the PLT #3 6-12 Campus returned from remote learning on Thursday after a five day Covid pause. On Friday District Superintendent Heidi Lensing reported 51 staff and students out for COVID related reasons with 10 reported as testing Covid positive.
Nearly 1 million cases of COVID-19 were reported among children in the United States last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics said Tuesday. The pediatric case count ending the week of Jan. 13 — 981,488 — reflects a 69% increase from the previous week’s 580,247 cases. The...
