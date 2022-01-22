ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

PLT#3 Weekly Covid Report

aroundptown.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PLT#3 School District reported 74 students and staff out for COVID-related reasons...

www.aroundptown.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Elementary school cafeteria monitor forced little girl to eat the food she previously threw in the garbage because she didn’t like it, worker and principal fired

Since the very first day in school, children spend most of their time in schools in the years ahead and time spent in school has great impact on their overall development during the years. Therefore, teachers and all the other school workers have major roles in children’s lives including teaching them how to behave and about the real values in life.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Covid#Plt#Supt
aroundptown.com

WCHD Vaccination Clink Saturday

The Lee County and Whiteside County Health Departments are partnering with IDPH and Sauk Valley Community College to hold a vaccine clinic tomorrow, Saturday January 29th from 9am – 1pm. All eligible vaccines and doses will be available. Individuals can walk-in the day of the clinic or pre-register via:...
LEE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Montanan

Nurses, Community Medical Center reach tentative agreement on payroll problem

More than 250 nurses at Community Medical Center in Missoula have reached a tentative agreement with the administration for a third-party auditor to help resolve missing or incorrect payroll for the previous month. On Monday, the nurses, represented by the Montana Nurses Association, gave Community Medical until Wednesday at 1 p.m., to agree to a […] The post Nurses, Community Medical Center reach tentative agreement on payroll problem appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
aroundptown.com

PLT #3 Closed, Erie CUSD #1 Remote On Wednesday

With SIP (School Improvement Plan) activities planned for Wednesday, which usually means a half day of student attendance, the PLT and Erie School Districts have altered their plans due to the forecast of dangerously cold temperatures. Erie will have a remote learning day for students with instruction beginning at the...
ERIE, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio schools: Record 27,000 new COVID-19 cases reported this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio schools reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases this week, setting a new record one week after cases shattered a previous record. K-12 schools reported 27,774 new cases to the Ohio Department of Health in the week ending Sunday, Jan. 16, according to data released Thursday. Last week saw 23,268 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
aroundptown.com

PLT#3 Covid Numbers

Students at the PLT #3 6-12 Campus returned from remote learning on Thursday after a five day Covid pause. On Friday District Superintendent Heidi Lensing reported 51 staff and students out for COVID related reasons with 10 reported as testing Covid positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Nearly 1 million pediatric COVID-19 cases reported last week

Nearly 1 million cases of COVID-19 were reported among children in the United States last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics said Tuesday. The pediatric case count ending the week of Jan. 13 — 981,488 — reflects a 69% increase from the previous week’s 580,247 cases. The...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy