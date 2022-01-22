ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Car Goes Up in Flames at Twin Falls Apartments

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A car went up in flames under a carport Friday afternoon in Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews were...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Crews Rescue Ice Climber from Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple agencies responded to the Snake River Canyon near Shoshone Falls Friday night for an ice climber that had fallen. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, Air St. Luke's, and the Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) worked to recover the injured climber late Friday evening.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

North Idaho Deputies Save 91-year-old Man From Frigid Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Three North Idaho deputies saved the life of a 91-year-old man that became confused and drove into a frigid lake Thursday evening. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies Zack Perry, Cody Ragan, and Tanner Cox are being hailed as heroes for jumping into action without hesitation Thursday evening at Hayden Lake where the water temperature was 37 degrees. The sheriff's office said in a statement that Deputy Cox had been on a routine patrol near the Honeysuckle Boat Launch when the 91-year-old man drove into the parking lot and continued down the boat launch into the lake. Cox called for more help and within minutes Ragan and Perry arrived on scene. When they got to the vehicle they noticed the elderly man having trouble getting out and immediately jumped into the water as it continued to slip further into the water. The three were able to get the door open and the man out before the vehicle became submerged. The 91-year-old of Coeur d'Alene was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and took him to an area hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The sheriff's office determined the man had become lost and confused, no alcohol was involved.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Warning: Headlight Use in Twin Falls Continues to be a Dangerous Issue

The lack of headlight use by many Idaho residents continues to be an issue for police, and a danger to other drivers. When Should Twin Falls Drivers Use Their Headlights. There are times when it is obvious that you should have your headlights on when driving. Or so you would think. When the sun goes down is definitely a time when your headlights should be on, yet in Twin Falls there are constantly cars driving around with no lights. This isn't a new issue, but it does seem to be more of an issue in recent months.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

6 Alternative Ways to Stay Warm During Idaho Frigid Winters

It is cold outside. That seems like an obvious statement, but this last week has seemed colder than most recently. As the weeks and months go by and the temperatures fail to reach above freezing, residents of Idaho continue to do what they can to be warm. The electric bill will be high as heaters are on high frequently, but there are some alternative ways to stay warm this winter. They may warm you up for short periods or hours, but there are some cheaper and better ways to stay warm than running a heater.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Aggressive Driving Cause of Most Fatalities in Idaho for 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The latest numbers on the number of fatal crashes on Idaho roads show that most were due to aggressive driving. According to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, part of the Idaho Transportation Department, preliminary reports indicate there were a total of 271 fatalities in 2021, more than any year since 2005. In 2020, 2014 died on Idaho roads. Of the 2021 fatalities, the Office of Highway Safety said aggressive driving accounted for 80 incidents; it lists speeding, failure to yield, following too close as aggressive driving. Data shows that 75 deaths were caused by impaired driving, involving alcohol, illegal drugs, and prescription drugs. Another 75 people were killed because they didn't have a seat belt on. Distracted and inattentive driving only accounted for 26 deaths on Idaho roads last year. Another 20 people were killed in motorcycle crashes and hadn't been wearing helmets. Idaho Office of Highway Safety said the data is still being sorted through and some of it could change by the time the final report is issued.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rockslide Closes Idaho Highway North of Boise

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A rockslide forced the closure of a state highway north of Boise during the weekend. According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, the slide was first reported Sunday morning between Smiths Ferry and McCall. Traffic had to be diverted on U.S. Highway 95 to the west. This rockslide happened in a different spot than one last year that blocked the road. ITD said specialists will be inspecting the rockslide Monday for the safety and stability of the hillside before the roadway is opened to traffic again. The road could remain closed throughout the afternoon Monday.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russell Square#In Flames#O Leary Middle School
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Seeing More Barking Dog Complaints

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls says it is getting more barking dog complaints as the population grows and is reminding residents of the city ordinance meant to control the problem. The city issued a reminder last week of the city code and what people need to do if they want to file a barking dog complaint. According to the city, animal control officers use a rule of three when responding to a barking dog complaint. The first complaint the dispatcher will need the address of where the dog is barking as well as the reporting party's address. The city says people can call anonymously but, the responding officer will only give a verbal or written notice to the owners. Once they find the dog and can verify it is barking excessively the owners may get a verbal or written warning. If the same dog is still barking excessively and reported a second time, an officer will have to verify the animal is barking too much, or the reporting parting can provide video evidence of the barking dog. If by the third complaint the owner doesn't do something about the dog barking, the person calling in the complaint can sign a citation following these guidelines:
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Texas Man Killed in Crash Near Hammett

HAMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-A young man from Texas was killed and another man hospitalized after their pickup slid off the interstate west of Hammett Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 between Hammett and Mountain Home for a Ford pickup with five people in it that went off the road in icy conditions. A 23-year-old man from Spring, Texas who was not wearing a seat belt was killed in the crash. A 42-year-old male passenger from Fort Worth, Texas was taken to an area hospital. The 22-year old driver and three other passengers were wearing seat belts. The crash is under investigation.
HAMMETT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A rarely seen animal in Idaho was recently spotted near the Twin Falls sugar plant and given a new home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in early December last year staff at Amalgamated Sugar in south Twin Falls notified them of a ringtail sighting near the plant. Idaho Fish and Game said it is rare to see the little animal about the size of a cat which is closely related to raccoons. Within a week of setting out traps, conservation officers captured the animal and relocated it to a more suitable home south of Twin Falls. The ringtail was given a small metal ear tag so it can be tracked if it ever wonders back into town. This is the fifth confirmed sighting of the little mammal in the Gem State. Conservation officers ask that anyone who spots a ringtail take a picture and report it to the area Idaho Fish and Game officer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Handing Out $99 Ice Scrapers This Winter

Driving in the winter in Idaho can be dangerous and difficult for drivers. There is a lot that comes with it. You have to be mindful of drifting snow, black ice, and high winds. Part of driving through these conditions is preparing your car. You need to make sure your tires are in good condition, you have an ice scraper in your car, and of course that your windshield is clear before you even start driving. If you don't have an ice scraper, finger nails or frisbees work well too.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Crash Near Eden Blocking Westbound Interstate 84

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is reporting a crash south of Eden on Interstate 84 that is blocking westbound traffic this morning. The Idaho Transportation Department 511 website is reporting the crash is between the Valley Road and Exit 182 and advises drivers find an alternate route. Images show the area in dense fog.
EDEN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Multiple Crashes on I-84 In Jerome County, Ice and Fog Reported

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers be aware of several crashes this morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Idaho State Police said they are on the scene at milepost 150 on I-84 near Tuttle that is blocking the roadway. 511.Idaho.gov is reporting that all westbound lanes are blocked at this time and one eastbound lane is blocked. Dense fog and icy patches have been reported on the roadway across the Magic Valley this morning. The Idaho Transportation Department advises drivers slow down and use extreme caution.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

MISSING: 17-Year-Old Gooding ID Female Last Contact Jan 17

A teenage girl has been reported missing from southern Idaho. The Gooding Police Department is asking the public for information that might lead to her present location. Have you seen Luz Maria Robles? Robles' profile was added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website on Monday, January 17. She is 5'3", and weighs 180 pounds. Gooding is located 43 miles northwest of Twin Falls.
GOODING, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Nampa Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide and DUI

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and DUI after running a red light in Nampa early Wednesday morning and crashing into another car killing a 44-year-old man. Idaho State Police said Joshua Reyes, of Nampa, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, carrying a concealed weapon under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia. Reyes was headed south on 11th Avenue in a Chevrolet pickup at a high rate of speed when he allegedly ran a red light at 2nd Street S and struck a Subaru BRZ at around 12:32 a.m. The 44-year-old driver of the Subaru was killed, he was also from Nampa. The two vehicles ended up in a nearby business parking lot. Reyes was booked into the Canyon County Jail.
NAMPA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

10 Idaho Animals That Might Be Seen Around or in Twin Falls

It was reported last week that there was a wolf and mountain lion sighting out near Buhl. It has since come out that the wildlife officials could not confirm any such sighting or tracks for a wolf and that they have never seen one south of the canyon. It got me thinking though, is it possible for a wolf to make its way into one of the surrounding towns, and what are the odds of seeing a mountain lion in the area, as well as other animals. Here is a list of animals and the odds of actually seeing one come into your yard.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy