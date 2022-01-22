Clark Gillies dead at 67 – New York Islanders star and Hockey Hall of Fame member passes away

NEW York Islanders star and Hockey Hall of Fame member Clark Gillies has passed away at age 67.

The New York Islanders announced the death of Gillies on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement: "The entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss of Clark Gillies.

"He epitomized what it means to be a New York Islander. The pride he felt wearing the Islanders sweater on the ice was evident by his willingness to do anything to win.

"Off the ice, he was just as big of a presence, always taking the time to give back to the local community. The New York Islanders have four Stanley Cups because of the sacrifices he and the members of those dynasty teams made for the franchise.

"On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Gillies family."

Gillies – a native of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada – was a part of the Islanders from 1974 to 75 through 1985 to 86.

He played in 872 games, scored 304 goals, and had 359 assists for 663 points.

The NHL Hall of Famer played in 159 playoff games for the Islanders, where he scored 47 goals and 46 assists for 93 points, the Islanders website explains.

Gillies was part of the group of 17 Islanders players that won four Stanley Cups Championships in a row from 1980 to 1983.

The hockey legend, who was inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame in 2002, started a non-profit corporation called The Clark Gillies Foundation.

The foundation is described as a "non-profit corporation developed to help children who are physically, mentally, or financially challenged."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also released a statement mourning the loss of Gillies.

Bettman said: "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Clark Gillies, a tower of strength on the ice for the dynastic New York Islanders of the 1980s and a pillar of the Long Island community ever since.

"The adoration and admiration of his teammates reflected the heart and passion he brought to our game."

American sportscaster Howie Rose took to Twitter to reveal he was "absolutely stunned" to hear of Gillies' passing.

He wrote: "Universally beloved by his Islanders teammates and fans. Great sense of humor.

"Always ready with a smile or a wisecrack. The best power forward of his generation.

"I can’t even find the right words. Such a special guy. So sad."

Canadian former professional ice hockey player Butch Goring also expressed his shock and sadness on MSG+ on Friday.

"To know Clark Gillies is to love him. He was a fun guy, always joking," Goring said.

He continued: "It's so hard to process ... we're all in disbelief because it didn't seem that long ago that Clarkie was hitting the golf ball and laughing and having a great time.

"And now with this very, very sad news ... it's really, really hard to process.

"Yes, I've lost a teammate but I've lost a really good person and I've lost a really great friend."

And I, a former New York Islanders Ice Girl who has worked countless events with Gillies, remember the hockey great for his kindness and ability to brighten up any room he walked into.

