BASKETBALL: Minco teams win semifinal games

Minco's Ethan Ventris looks to make a play in Rush Springs on Friday. Austin Litterell

RUSH SPRINGS — The Minco basketball teams are championship bound.

The Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs competed in Grady County Tournament semifinal action in Rush Springs on Friday. Both teams came out victorious.

The Minco girls — ranked 20th in Class 2A — rolled to a 65-25 victory over Alex. The Minco boys — ranked 19th in Class 2A — picked up a 63-47 win over Alex.

Girls

The Minco girls pulled away in the first quarter, going on a 10-0 run to take a 12-2 advantage. They also scored the final seven points of the first quarter and led 19-4 after the first quarter.

Minco's 7-0 run to end the first quarter went on in the second quarter. The Lady Bulldogs extended that run to 18-0 and extended their lead to 26 points in the process.

Before winning 65-25, Minco led by 29 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs led by 39 points after three quarters.

Minco got double-digit scoring performances from Natalie Carballo, Reydon Salazar and Emily Martinez in the victory.

The win sent the Lady Bulldogs to their first GCT title game since 2013.

The bracket has the championship game starting at 5 p.m. Minco will face Class 2A No. 6 Amber-Pocasset.

Boys

The Minco boys used a big first-quarter run to take command of their semifinal game against Alex.

Minco went on a 15-0 scoring run after Alex started the game with a 5-0 surge. The Bulldogs ended the quarter on a 21-4 run.

The Bulldogs pushed their lead to 15 points in the second quarter and led by 12 points at halftime. Alex cut its deficit to single digits in the second half, but Minco proved to be too much to overcome.

Kade Anthony and Ethan Ventris reached double-digit scoring in the victory.

The Bulldogs are in their first GCT title game since 2020, and they are in their fourth GCT title game in five seasons. Minco's last GCT title came in 2020.

The bracket has the championship game starting at 7 p.m. Minco will play Class 2A No. 7 Am-Po.