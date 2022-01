2PM Lee Junho is one of the K-pop idols who's not only a singer but a songwriter and composer as well. Over the years, his works were released as a part of 2PM's albums and his solo albums. Not to mention, he is one of the artists with the most copyrighted songs on KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association), with 110 tracks as of January 1, 2022.

