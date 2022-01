CULLMAN, Ala. – At the Cullman County Commission meeting Tuesday evening, Commissioner Garry Marchman, who recently announced he would be rerunning for his current position, stated, “One of the biggest reasons I’m running, because I had really considered not running, but we are changing over to a five-man commission, and I think we are gonna need some experience in place that will help us make this transformation and help us make good decisions.” Commissioner Kerry Watson will also be rerunning for his position. The commission approved raising the dollar limit of the annual fireworks show from “not to exceed $25,000” to...

