Business

The Weekly Bottom Line: To Hike or Not to Hike (in January)

By TD Bank Financial Group
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly signs of the pandemic’s toll on economic activity were evident in softer-than-expected home sales and a deceleration in regional manufacturing surveys. The current soft patch will likely prove temporary, and the broader economic trend is still one of robust growth. With strong demand showing increasing resilience to...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Stressed Markets as Fed Prepares for Hiking Cycle

It was risk off mood in markets this week as a cocktail of Russia-Ukraine tensions and the outlook for a hawkish Fed drove the VIX volatility gauge to one-year highs. The USD has strengthened significantly; a move that was further amplified when Fed chair Powell in fact took a hawkish stance at the Fed meeting on Wednesday. It implies a hint that the Fed will hike for the first time in March. The Fed needs to tighten financial conditions further to put an end to high inflation and we now expect five rate hikes this year with risks tilted towards even more rate hikes. The market reacted by driving EUR/USD to the lowest level since spring 2020, short dated US yields higher and flattening the curve. The outlook for higher rates implied a tough week for equities, particularly Wall Street, with indices plummeting on a global scale. A hawkish Fed and strong USD was not enough to stop the trend higher in commodities in general and oil markets in particular as Brent oil traded above USD90/bbl.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – Three Central Banks Meet ahead of US Jobs Report

A busy week lies ahead. The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets. Over in America, markets have almost fully priced in five Fed rate increases for this year, so the latest edition of nonfarm payrolls could determine whether the dollar still has some miles left in the tank.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

FOMC Preps Markets for a Hike in March

The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept the federal funds rate at the current 0% to 0.25% range and will continue to taper its asset purchases so that its Quantitative Easing (QE) program ends in March. The Fed reiterated its language on the strength of the economy, stating that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Bank Of Canada#Y Y#Philadelphia Fed#The Federal Reserve
FXStreet.com

Focus on Fed’s rate hike message this week

The Fed entered into the new year needing to reset its credibility to control inflation at nearly a 40-year high. It has been nimble since its hawkish turn last fall as it doubled the pace of QE taper, brought forward the date of rates lift-off, and increased the number of anticipated rate hikes without two months.
BUSINESS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

US mortgage rates surge for fourth week as Fed eyes hike

Mortgage rates climbed for the fourth consecutive week, reaching the highest level since the start of the pandemic. The average for a 30-year loan was 3.56%, up from 3.45% last week and the highest since mid-March 2020, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Rates followed a recent jump in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Even as Omicron slams Canada, bets on January rate hike rise

TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canadian restrictions to tackle COVID-19 will likely come at a cost of slower economic growth at the start of the year than in the United States, but that has not stopped investors from raising bets the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates next week.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: The Hawks in Full Control at the Fed

United States: Moderating Growth and a More Aggressive Fed. The economy had the wind at its back in 2021 with generous fiscal policy and an accommodative Fed. Inflation and supply chains were the key obstacles. In light of a more hawkish stance at this week’s FOMC meeting, we now expect the Fed to hike rates 125 bps this year and that a balance sheet reduction will be announced at the July 27 FOMC meeting.
BUSINESS
Macdaily News

U.S. Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike coming in March in attempt to tamp down raging inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday provided the clearest hint yet that it could start raising interest rates as soon as March. “With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the central bank said in a statement that concluded its two-day meeting this week.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed likely to pave the way for March rate hike at key meeting this week

The Federal Reserve is expected to signal its first interest rate hike in three years during a pivotal two-day meeting this week, opening the door to a March liftoff as policymakers seek to combat the hottest inflation in four decades. There is broad support among central bank officials to begin...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Futures Rise from Session Lows as Labour Costs Ease

FTSE -1.55% at 7433. Core PCE rises to 4.9%, spending, falls, employment cost growth slows. Stocks are set for a mixed open after the closely watched US PCE and personal spending data caught investors off guard. The Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred measure for inflation rose to 4.9% YoY in...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar Extends Slide – How Low Will it Go?

The New Zealand dollar is in trouble. NZD/USD is down 0.57% on Friday, after posting losses for six consecutive days. The pair has plunged 2.56% this week and is at its lowest level since mid-September. The US dollar has powered higher this week, with impressive gains against the major currencies....
BUSINESS
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

The day after. Markets are still digesting the Fed’s determination to kill off high inflation. The rate kickoff is in March and we assume the central bank wants to move fast by hiking at least four times consecutively. This process will soon (June?) be accompanied by a natural roll-off of the balance sheet. Testament to the strong economy chair Powell referred to justifying the Fed’s tough approach, US Q4 GDP growth came in at 6.9% q/q annualized, topping a 5.5% consensus. A huge inventory build-up added 4.9 percentage points to the figure. It’s a consequence of companies restocking after burning through their inventories amid supply shortages to keep up with high demand. Personal consumption added a solid 2.25 ppt. Meanwhile, investors keep raising bets for a bigger than usual (>25 bps) hike on March 16 (30 bps priced in). Short-term US yields advance further today, adding almost 5 bps in the 2y-maturity before paring some gains in early US dealings. The long end of the curve rebounds after selling off yesterday, with yields declining 5 to 6.9 bps in the 10y and 30y. Aggressive Fed repositioning spills over into Europe with money markets pricing in almost 20 bps of rate hikes by end this year. Investors assume the ECB is unable to keep looking the other way after the Fed put its cards on the table. We fear they might be in for a disappointment next week. For now however, it helps the German yield curve bear flatten. Changes range from 3.3 bps (2y) over 4.1 bps (5y) to 2.3 bps (10y). European swap yields rise in similar fashion. Peripheral yields narrow several bps. Italy (-5 bps) and Greece (-4 bps) outperform.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

SA Rand Price Analysis: ZAR Gains as CPI (5.9%) Fuels Rate Hike Probability

SA Inflation Reaches Upper Bound of 3-6% Target Band. South African Rand – The Best Performing Currency vs the Dollar in 2022. USD/ZAR approaches key decision point – technical levels identified. SA Inflation Reaches Upper Bound of 3-6% Target Band. Yesterday, StatsSA released Consumer Price Index (inflation) data...
BUSINESS

