The Weekly Bottom Line: To Hike or Not to Hike (in January)

The day after. Markets are still digesting the Fed’s determination to kill off high inflation. The rate kickoff is in March and we assume the central bank wants to move fast by hiking at least four times consecutively. This process will soon (June?) be accompanied by a natural roll-off of the balance sheet. Testament to the strong economy chair Powell referred to justifying the Fed’s tough approach, US Q4 GDP growth came in at 6.9% q/q annualized, topping a 5.5% consensus. A huge inventory build-up added 4.9 percentage points to the figure. It’s a consequence of companies restocking after burning through their inventories amid supply shortages to keep up with high demand. Personal consumption added a solid 2.25 ppt. Meanwhile, investors keep raising bets for a bigger than usual (>25 bps) hike on March 16 (30 bps priced in). Short-term US yields advance further today, adding almost 5 bps in the 2y-maturity before paring some gains in early US dealings. The long end of the curve rebounds after selling off yesterday, with yields declining 5 to 6.9 bps in the 10y and 30y. Aggressive Fed repositioning spills over into Europe with money markets pricing in almost 20 bps of rate hikes by end this year. Investors assume the ECB is unable to keep looking the other way after the Fed put its cards on the table. We fear they might be in for a disappointment next week. For now however, it helps the German yield curve bear flatten. Changes range from 3.3 bps (2y) over 4.1 bps (5y) to 2.3 bps (10y). European swap yields rise in similar fashion. Peripheral yields narrow several bps. Italy (-5 bps) and Greece (-4 bps) outperform.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO