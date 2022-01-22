ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: No Rate Hikes Yet, but Next Week’s FOMC Meeting Should Set the Table

By Wells Fargo Securities
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States: The Housing Market Closes Out a Strong Year. The state of the housing market was the predominant theme in what was otherwise a quiet week for economic data. Mounting inflation concerns and ongoing supply chain disruptions weighed on homebuilder confidence in January, yet home construction continues to run at...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – Three Central Banks Meet ahead of US Jobs Report

A busy week lies ahead. The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets. Over in America, markets have almost fully priced in five Fed rate increases for this year, so the latest edition of nonfarm payrolls could determine whether the dollar still has some miles left in the tank.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

RBA to End QE and Bring Forward Rate Hike Guidance: AUDUSD

The RBA meets next Tuesday, February 1st, for the first time in 2022. Employment and inflation data have beaten expectations by sufficient margin to encourage the bank to take its next shift to further policy normalization, earlier than anticipated at its last meeting in December. The recovery in the labour...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed Will Raise Rates on Consecutive Policy Meetings

This time really is different. Fed Chair Powell couldn’t make it more clear to all remaining doubters. The economy is stronger than at the start of the previous tightening cycle, inflation is running way hotter and the labour market is much more tighter. Even in the sense that most FOMC participants agree that labour market conditions are consistent with maximum employment. These differences will have important implications for the appropriate pace of policy adjustment. Say goodbye to quarterly guided 25 bps rate hikes and welcome a more volatile rate path. Forward guidance is officially buried. It strengthens our call that the Fed will raise rates on consecutive policy meetings, starting in March. It simultaneously makes our call of 4 consecutive 25 bps rate hikes look conservative. Powell refused to rule out more and stronger (>25 bps) rate moves. Embedded in our outdated scenario of a rate pause after Summer was the start of the Fed’s balance sheet roll-off. The Fed already published some high profile guidelines, but didn’t commit to a specific timing our pace yet. We now expect those principles and the effective start of the run-off to start in June while it won’t derail the tightening cycle. Especially in the early months, It’s a process running in the background which has little to do with the Fed’s inflation crusade via higher policy rates.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fomc#Real Gdp#Interest Rates#Economic Activity#Bank Of Canada Rate#The Federal Reserve#Treasury
actionforex.com

FOMC Tees Up a Rate Hike for March

As was widely expected, the FOMC made no major policy changes at its meeting today. Specifically, the Committee unanimously agreed to keep its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 0.00% to 0.25%. But the Committee also teed up a rate hike in March when it stated that...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

FOMC Preps Markets for a Hike in March

The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept the federal funds rate at the current 0% to 0.25% range and will continue to taper its asset purchases so that its Quantitative Easing (QE) program ends in March. The Fed reiterated its language on the strength of the economy, stating that...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

The day after. Markets are still digesting the Fed’s determination to kill off high inflation. The rate kickoff is in March and we assume the central bank wants to move fast by hiking at least four times consecutively. This process will soon (June?) be accompanied by a natural roll-off of the balance sheet. Testament to the strong economy chair Powell referred to justifying the Fed’s tough approach, US Q4 GDP growth came in at 6.9% q/q annualized, topping a 5.5% consensus. A huge inventory build-up added 4.9 percentage points to the figure. It’s a consequence of companies restocking after burning through their inventories amid supply shortages to keep up with high demand. Personal consumption added a solid 2.25 ppt. Meanwhile, investors keep raising bets for a bigger than usual (>25 bps) hike on March 16 (30 bps priced in). Short-term US yields advance further today, adding almost 5 bps in the 2y-maturity before paring some gains in early US dealings. The long end of the curve rebounds after selling off yesterday, with yields declining 5 to 6.9 bps in the 10y and 30y. Aggressive Fed repositioning spills over into Europe with money markets pricing in almost 20 bps of rate hikes by end this year. Investors assume the ECB is unable to keep looking the other way after the Fed put its cards on the table. We fear they might be in for a disappointment next week. For now however, it helps the German yield curve bear flatten. Changes range from 3.3 bps (2y) over 4.1 bps (5y) to 2.3 bps (10y). European swap yields rise in similar fashion. Peripheral yields narrow several bps. Italy (-5 bps) and Greece (-4 bps) outperform.
BUSINESS
Macdaily News

U.S. Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike coming in March in attempt to tamp down raging inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday provided the clearest hint yet that it could start raising interest rates as soon as March. “With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the central bank said in a statement that concluded its two-day meeting this week.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Powell speech: FOMC is “of a mind” to raise rates at the March meeting

In his usual post-Fed meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the FOMC is "of a mind" to raise interest rates at the March meeting. "The ultimate focus we have is on the real economy." "Financial conditions matter to the extent they have implications for fed's...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin & Wall Street Plunge As Powell Threatens Interest Rate Hikes At FOMC

Jerome Powell reiterated plans to raise interest rates in March, showing no fear of hurting the market. Bitcoin’s price went turbulent during a press conference following today’s highly anticipated Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting. It fell $1000 as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell restated plans to raise the federal funds rate in March.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Fed likely to pave the way for March rate hike at key meeting this week

The Federal Reserve is expected to signal its first interest rate hike in three years during a pivotal two-day meeting this week, opening the door to a March liftoff as policymakers seek to combat the hottest inflation in four decades. There is broad support among central bank officials to begin...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

FOMC January meeting preview: Fed to signal March hike on the way?

Investor expectations for the pace and timing of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes has been the main talking point in financial markets so far this year. The shift in the FOMC’s monetary policy stance in the past few months has been remarkable. At its September meeting, the Fed indicated that it only expected to raise rates on one occasion in 2022. Since then, however, policymakers have become increasingly more hawkish, as US inflation continues to march to multi-decade highs and price pressures show no signs of abating. At its December meeting, the Fed acknowledged that the spike in prices was no longer seen as ‘transitory’. The bank’s ‘dot plot’ was also revised up significantly, with the median dot suggesting that the Fed is now on course to raise rates on at least three occasions in 2022.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Three events dominate the week ahead and the FOMC meeting may not be the most important

Three events stand out next week. The preliminary PMI readings for many high-income countries and the policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada. The geopolitical backdrop remains elevated over the build-up of Russian troops and armament seemingly poised to invade Ukraine. No new talks between Russia and the US are scheduled (yet?). Meanwhile, the surge in Covid cases appears to be slowing in some parts of Europe and the US, while Japan imposed quasi-emergency rules in Tokyo and thirteen prefectures until mid-February. China appears to be stepping up its zero-Covid efforts as the Olympics approach.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Focus on Fed’s rate hike message this week

The Fed entered into the new year needing to reset its credibility to control inflation at nearly a 40-year high. It has been nimble since its hawkish turn last fall as it doubled the pace of QE taper, brought forward the date of rates lift-off, and increased the number of anticipated rate hikes without two months.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Have market participants completely factored in next week’s FOMC meeting?

With the tremendous decline in U.S. equities, it seems quite likely that market participants have been factoring in next week’s FOMC meeting and a more hawkish Federal Reserve. Can the same be said for market participants actively investing or trading in gold or silver?. Throughout the shortened trading week,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bond sell-off eases as investors await next week’s FOMC meeting

Most major currencies have traded within relatively narrow ranges versus the dollar in the past couple of trading sessions, as the scorching move higher in US yields pauses for breath and investors patiently await next week’s FOMC meeting. Activity in financial markets so far in 2022 has been largely...
BUSINESS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Mortgage rates surge for 4th week before Fed hikes

Mortgage rates climbed for the fourth consecutive week, reaching the highest level since the start of the pandemic. The average for a 30-year loan was 3.56%, up from 3.45% last week and the highest since mid-March 2020, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Rates followed a recent jump in...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Canada: Rate Hikes Close, But Not Quite Yet

The Canadian economy enjoyed a solid rebound in late 2021, though with the Omicron variant leading to a renewed increase in COVID cases, some uncertainties have re-emerged. A temporary soft patch seems likely in early 2022, especially with Ontario and some other Canadian provinces having re-imposed some COVID-related restrictions over the past several weeks.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy