Cowboys should wish upon a star Alabama's Evan Neal finds way to them

The strength of the Dallas Cowboys used to be the offensive line. As of late they have been plagued with injuries, suspensions and inconsistent play. It very well could be time to reinvest in once the most dominant unit in the entire NFL.

With all that said, there should be no way on earth Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal will be available when the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 24. But what happens if some crazy draft-night, Laremy-Tunsil situation happens? What happens if Dallas decides to trade up? Dallas should always be prepared for players to potentially fall into their lap. Following a summer film review I felt Neal was a physical specimen who could use a lot of refinement; has he improved?

Measurables and Stats:

Listed Height: 6-foot-6

Listed Weight: 350 pounds

Games Played in 2021: 13

Jersey Number: 73

Stats: N/A

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Texas A&M (2020), Florida (20201), Georgia CC (2022), Cincinnati (2022), Georgia (2022)

Best Game: Georgia (2022) (National Championship)

Worst Game: Texas A&M (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Balance: Still has lapses of leaning forward onto the defender on RPOS, this will not go well in the league for him if he doesn’t kick this habit.

Hand Placement: Good initial hand punch. Reestablishes hand position well if they get knocked off. Defenders with arm length can give him some trouble, needs to aim for their wrists to control their hands.

Power: Mauler, loves to finish people into the ground. Has a near staggering initial punch if he lands it squarely on the defenders chest. Washes people down the line and loves to finish them in the dirt.

Movement Skills: Fantastic mover in space given his size. Ability to mirror the edge rusher and stay in front of him is top notch. Able to recover nicely if the ball is snapped when he is not expecting it. Even if isn’t able to flip his hips and seal off his assignment, he is likely getting them to the ground.

Footwork/Foot Speed: Generates a lot of torque with his kick slide. Has multiple pass sets in his toolbox, can jump set, kick slide among others. Incredible footwork for a guy his size. Gets out of his stance quickly with the torque from his kick slide, doesn’t cross his feet in the pass protection arch. Remains square with the defender.

Performance Evaluation:

Pass Protection: phenomenal footwork. Patient in his pass sets, lets the defender commit in case of a twist or a stunt.

Football IQ: Recognizes defenses fronts very well, can tell when someone at OLB is lining up acting like they’re going to blitz or bail. Recognizes the more pressing need when multiple defenders are rushing on his side and picks up the one with the quickest path to the QB,

Anchor: Looks a little upright, but I think that’s due to his size. When he drops his hips, he becomes very difficult to get around.

Flexibility: Loose oily hips, able to open them up if the defender goes speed rush the whole way, or he can quickly close them when the defender counters back inside. Very good recovery ability is he oversets and the defender counters inside. Great at picking up delayed stunts and twists.

Run Blocking: Still has lapses of leaning forward. Misses initial hand punch on occasion when run blocking. Not uncommon for the defenders to catch him leaning, and propel him forward using his own momentum from leaning against him. Doesn’t always get out and seal off the block.

Strengths:

Movement skills for a guy his size is just silly, rightfully so made his way onto Bruce Feldman’s Freak List and finished number 1 out of everyone. Footwork in his pass sets and of course posses phenomenal strength,, which is no surprise given his size. Very flexible lower half, able to flip hips easily.

Weaknesses:

Balance was a big issue with him in 2020, although he spent significantly less time on the ground in 2021. Still leans forward too much on runs and RPOs, making him susceptible to get pulled off balance by a defender who has established leverage on him. Can be a little too much upright in his anchor at times, needs to drop his hips more and cement himself in the ground.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Neal is in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, so it would absolutely floor everyone if he is still available, but he would fit with the Cowboys well. He is the perfect replacement for an aging Tyron Smith and would have the flexibility to play guard in the mean time while Smith is still around. There is this big debate about moving offensive lineman around, away from their natural position, but Neal’s freak athleticism would allow him to make the transition for the time being. Smith’s injury history would likely mean time at left tackle in Year 1, anyway.

Prospect Grade:

Pass Protection (15) 14.2 Anchor (10) 9.4

Balance (10) 8 Flexibility (10) 9

Hand Placement (10) 9 Run Blocking (10) 8.75

Power (10) 9.5 Movement Skills (10) 9.5

Football IQ (5) 4.8 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 9.5

Final Grade:

91.65, 1st round player