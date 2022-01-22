ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys should wish upon a star Alabama's Evan Neal finds way to them

By tylerbrowning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvDuL_0dsg2n2a00

The strength of the Dallas Cowboys used to be the offensive line. As of late they have been plagued with injuries, suspensions and inconsistent play. It very well could be time to reinvest in once the most dominant unit in the entire NFL.

With all that said, there should be no way on earth Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal will be available when the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 24. But what happens if some crazy draft-night, Laremy-Tunsil situation happens? What happens if Dallas decides to trade up? Dallas should always be prepared for players to potentially fall into their lap. Following a summer film review I felt Neal was a physical specimen who could use a lot of refinement; has he improved?

Measurables and Stats:

Listed Height: 6-foot-6

Listed Weight: 350 pounds

Games Played in 2021: 13

Jersey Number: 73

Stats: N/A

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Texas A&M (2020), Florida (20201), Georgia CC (2022), Cincinnati (2022), Georgia (2022)

Best Game: Georgia (2022) (National Championship)

Worst Game: Texas A&M (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Balance: Still has lapses of leaning forward onto the defender on RPOS, this will not go well in the league for him if he doesn’t kick this habit.

Hand Placement: Good initial hand punch. Reestablishes hand position well if they get knocked off. Defenders with arm length can give him some trouble, needs to aim for their wrists to control their hands.

Power: Mauler, loves to finish people into the ground. Has a near staggering initial punch if he lands it squarely on the defenders chest. Washes people down the line and loves to finish them in the dirt.

Movement Skills: Fantastic mover in space given his size. Ability to mirror the edge rusher and stay in front of him is top notch. Able to recover nicely if the ball is snapped when he is not expecting it. Even if isn’t able to flip his hips and seal off his assignment, he is likely getting them to the ground.

Footwork/Foot Speed: Generates a lot of torque with his kick slide. Has multiple pass sets in his toolbox, can jump set, kick slide among others. Incredible footwork for a guy his size. Gets out of his stance quickly with the torque from his kick slide, doesn’t cross his feet in the pass protection arch. Remains square with the defender.

Performance Evaluation:

Pass Protection: phenomenal footwork. Patient in his pass sets, lets the defender commit in case of a twist or a stunt.

Football IQ: Recognizes defenses fronts very well, can tell when someone at OLB is lining up acting like they’re going to blitz or bail. Recognizes the more pressing need when multiple defenders are rushing on his side and picks up the one with the quickest path to the QB,

Anchor: Looks a little upright, but I think that’s due to his size. When he drops his hips, he becomes very difficult to get around.

Flexibility: Loose oily hips, able to open them up if the defender goes speed rush the whole way, or he can quickly close them when the defender counters back inside. Very good recovery ability is he oversets and the defender counters inside. Great at picking up delayed stunts and twists.

Run Blocking: Still has lapses of leaning forward. Misses initial hand punch on occasion when run blocking. Not uncommon for the defenders to catch him leaning, and propel him forward using his own momentum from leaning against him. Doesn’t always get out and seal off the block.

Strengths:

Movement skills for a guy his size is just silly, rightfully so made his way onto Bruce Feldman’s Freak List and finished number 1 out of everyone. Footwork in his pass sets and of course posses phenomenal strength,, which is no surprise given his size. Very flexible lower half, able to flip hips easily.

Weaknesses:

Balance was a big issue with him in 2020, although he spent significantly less time on the ground in 2021. Still leans forward too much on runs and RPOs, making him susceptible to get pulled off balance by a defender who has established leverage on him. Can be a little too much upright in his anchor at times, needs to drop his hips more and cement himself in the ground.

Fit with the Cowboys:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9YXp_0dsg2n2a00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Neal is in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, so it would absolutely floor everyone if he is still available, but he would fit with the Cowboys well. He is the perfect replacement for an aging Tyron Smith and would have the flexibility to play guard in the mean time while Smith is still around. There is this big debate about moving offensive lineman around, away from their natural position, but Neal’s freak athleticism would allow him to make the transition for the time being. Smith’s injury history would likely mean time at left tackle in Year 1, anyway.

Prospect Grade:

Pass Protection (15) 14.2 Anchor (10) 9.4

Balance (10) 8 Flexibility (10) 9

Hand Placement (10) 9 Run Blocking (10) 8.75

Power (10) 9.5 Movement Skills (10) 9.5

Football IQ (5) 4.8 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 9.5

Final Grade:

91.65, 1st round player

Comments / 2

Gerardo Lara
6d ago

when will they learn, Cowboys need a defense. They're offense is loaded but can't make stops. most of all, they need a G.M, not Jerry Jones

Reply(1)
2
Related
wolfsports.com

2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report: OT Evan Neal

Monster size and power. Tree trunk lower half with phenomenal strength and length. Exceptional athleticism with easy movement skills. Very light feet and excellent knee bend for a player his size. High awareness and feel for how the play develops. Extremely poised in pass protection. Impressive vision and recognition. Pass sets are very calm and balanced. Can speed up pass set to counter rushers with an early start. Quick to recognize a dropping edge defender and will help guard with a double team. Can rebalance after being jarred. Decisive identifying a target. Great understanding of leverage. Knows how to set up run block to create a lane. Hands are extremely powerful and accurate. Will quickly lock onto defenders. Stays square and strikes accurately in the running game. Tremendous acceleration to lead the way as a puller. Phenomenal quickness moving from block to block at his size. Absorbs smaller defenders in space. Will find someone to hit when he can. Started a full season at left tackle, right tackle and left guard. Dominant against top competition.
NFL
JaguarReport

2022 NFL Draft Profiles: Would Evan Neal Be a Smart Pick at No. 1?

The 2022 NFL Draft season is upon us. Among the 32 teams building their rosters to compete for the next Lombardi Trophy is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold 12 picks in this season’s draft -- including the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars are entering a new era after the Urban Meyer tenure, making this draft as pivotal as one could imagine.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
NESN

Why Ex-NFL QB Strongly Advises Aaron Rodgers Not To Join Broncos

In wake of the Broncos landing their new head coach, many already are banking on Aaron Rodgers taking his talents to Denver. Denver on Wednesday night reportedly hired Nathaniel Hackett, who served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers on several occasions has vocalized how highly he thinks of Hackett and the Mile High City should be an attractive quarterback destination for a variety of reasons.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESN

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Interested In Leaving Packers For This Team

Aaron Rodgers might have been indirectly courted by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday night. The Broncos reportedly were the first of the nine NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies to fill the highly important role. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver signed Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers went out of his way to endorse Hackett once he started lining up interviews for various jobs around the league.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Wish Upon A Star#American Football#Texas A M#Rpos
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jeff Fisher Lands A New Job

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher is getting back in the game. Fisher is heading to the USFL – a newly formed professional football league – to be the head coach of the Michigan Panthers. Take a look. The USFL plans to begin play in the spring. It’s...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Jacksonville Jaguars decide on new head coach AND general manager

According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided on a new head coach AND a new general manager. Jurecki reported just moments ago that the Jaguars are close to hiring Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach and Adrian Wilson to be their next general manager.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 Buffalo Bills who may have played their final game with the franchise

Last offseason, the Buffalo Bills were able to bring all their starters back from the prior year and improved the roster with a few free agent additions, along with the NFL Draft. The results were once again good as the Bills would win the AFC East but come up short against the Chiefs, this time in the form of an overtime loss in the AFC Divisional Round.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Had A Message For 49ers Fans Today

The San Francisco 49ers will head down the California coast to Los Angeles this weekend to take on the Rams in the NFC Championship game. And Jimmy Garoppolo is hoping that the fanbase will do the same. On Wednesday, the 49ers quarterback called for the franchise’s faithful supporters to descend...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces She’s Leaving NFL Network

Veteran reporter Kim Jones, 52, is leaving NFL Network after 10 years with the broadcasting entity. On Friday, she took to Twitter with a farewell message to her fans and co-workers. “After 10 years, my time at NFL Network is ending. I’m healthy, happy, grateful and — as always —...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

It Sounds Like the Raiders Have Settled on the Head Coach They Hope to Hire

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is a lot of momentum building toward Josh McDaniels becoming the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. “It’s hard to imagine Josh McDaniels would take this interview unless he believed he was getting the job,” Rapoport said on Thursday. “[And] it’s hard to imagine the Raiders would interview him unless they believed he was taking it.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders could land big-name DC under Josh McDaniels?

The Las Vegas Raiders may be closing in on a huge head coaching hire, and a notable defensive coordinator may follow. With the Raiders rumored to be pursuing Josh McDaniels as head coach, speculation is already beginning about who may join his potential staff. One name that is surfacing is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

72K+
Followers
118K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy