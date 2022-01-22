ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week Ahead: FOMC and BOC in Focus; Politics and Earnings Continue

Cover picture for the articleThis week brings the return of major central bank meetings, with both the Bank of Canada and the FOMC meetings on Wednesday. There has been a lot of talk about rate hikes lately, but is either central bank ready to pull the trigger? Politics continue to be a hot issue in...

actionforex.com

Week Ahead – RBA, BOE, ECB, OPEC+, and NFP in Focus

After a rollercoaster January, Wall Street is now expecting the Fed to aggressively raise interest rates over the course of the year as they scramble to control inflation. The US dollar is once again king as most economists are now expecting the Fed to deliver anywhere between 3-7 rate hikes this year.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Central Banks, Geopolitics, Earnings and NFP

Last week, the FOMC met and Powell delivered a hawkish press conference which turned up the fire under already volatile markets. Not to be overlooked, the Bank of Canada set the table for a rate hike in March as well. This week, markets will hear from the RBA, BOE, and ECB. The RBA is expected to be less dovish while the BOE is expected to remain hawkish. The ECB seemingly is on its own as the only remaining major central bank to be dovish. Also, Russia and Ukraine will continue to be in the news as both NATO and Russia build up forces on the border. After stellar earnings from AAPL last week, markets will get earnings results from GOOG, AMZN and FB this week. All eyes will be on the guidance. And don’t forget about NFP on Friday!
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: The Hawks in Full Control at the Fed

United States: Moderating Growth and a More Aggressive Fed. The economy had the wind at its back in 2021 with generous fiscal policy and an accommodative Fed. Inflation and supply chains were the key obstacles. In light of a more hawkish stance at this week’s FOMC meeting, we now expect the Fed to hike rates 125 bps this year and that a balance sheet reduction will be announced at the July 27 FOMC meeting.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Stressed Markets as Fed Prepares for Hiking Cycle

It was risk off mood in markets this week as a cocktail of Russia-Ukraine tensions and the outlook for a hawkish Fed drove the VIX volatility gauge to one-year highs. The USD has strengthened significantly; a move that was further amplified when Fed chair Powell in fact took a hawkish stance at the Fed meeting on Wednesday. It implies a hint that the Fed will hike for the first time in March. The Fed needs to tighten financial conditions further to put an end to high inflation and we now expect five rate hikes this year with risks tilted towards even more rate hikes. The market reacted by driving EUR/USD to the lowest level since spring 2020, short dated US yields higher and flattening the curve. The outlook for higher rates implied a tough week for equities, particularly Wall Street, with indices plummeting on a global scale. A hawkish Fed and strong USD was not enough to stop the trend higher in commodities in general and oil markets in particular as Brent oil traded above USD90/bbl.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Futures Rise from Session Lows as Labour Costs Ease

FTSE -1.55% at 7433. Core PCE rises to 4.9%, spending, falls, employment cost growth slows. Stocks are set for a mixed open after the closely watched US PCE and personal spending data caught investors off guard. The Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred measure for inflation rose to 4.9% YoY in...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar Extends Slide – How Low Will it Go?

The New Zealand dollar is in trouble. NZD/USD is down 0.57% on Friday, after posting losses for six consecutive days. The pair has plunged 2.56% this week and is at its lowest level since mid-September. The US dollar has powered higher this week, with impressive gains against the major currencies....
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Digests Gains after PCE Inflation Data, Aussie Broadly Lower

Dollar retreats mildly today after PCE inflation data posted no surprises. While there is some profit taking, the greenback remains the strongest one for the week by some distance. Selling focus has turned from Euro to commodity currencies today, as lead by Aussie. The overall close would still depend on development in risk sentiment, which has been very volatile recently.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Fed Will Raise Rates on Consecutive Policy Meetings

This time really is different. Fed Chair Powell couldn’t make it more clear to all remaining doubters. The economy is stronger than at the start of the previous tightening cycle, inflation is running way hotter and the labour market is much more tighter. Even in the sense that most FOMC participants agree that labour market conditions are consistent with maximum employment. These differences will have important implications for the appropriate pace of policy adjustment. Say goodbye to quarterly guided 25 bps rate hikes and welcome a more volatile rate path. Forward guidance is officially buried. It strengthens our call that the Fed will raise rates on consecutive policy meetings, starting in March. It simultaneously makes our call of 4 consecutive 25 bps rate hikes look conservative. Powell refused to rule out more and stronger (>25 bps) rate moves. Embedded in our outdated scenario of a rate pause after Summer was the start of the Fed’s balance sheet roll-off. The Fed already published some high profile guidelines, but didn’t commit to a specific timing our pace yet. We now expect those principles and the effective start of the run-off to start in June while it won’t derail the tightening cycle. Especially in the early months, It’s a process running in the background which has little to do with the Fed’s inflation crusade via higher policy rates.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Equities Bounce Back as the Fed Points to More Tightening

The price of crude oil jumped in the overnight session as investors continued focusing on the ongoing tensions between the US and Russia. The US accuses Russia of attempting to invade Ukraine again. The last invasion happened in 2014 when the country annexed Crimea. The events are positive for oil prices because Russia is the third-biggest oil producer in the world and the US is considering adding sanctions to the oil industry. Brent, the global benchmark, rose above $90 for the first time in over seven years even after the rising US inventories. According to the Energy Information Administration, inventories rose to over 2.37 million barrels in the previous week.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

What’s Next for US Dollar and Stocks?

The main takeaway from Jerome Powell’s press conference last night was that the Fed was even more hawkish than expected, causing even more volatility in the markets and further underpinning the US dollar against foreign currencies and gold. Powell effectively admitted the Fed has been behind the curve and now must get its act together to get inflation to more acceptable levels. If that means upsetting financial markets, then so be it. The fact that US futures have been able to regain some of their losses from last night is impressive, but will it be a repeat of the day before?
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

The day after. Markets are still digesting the Fed’s determination to kill off high inflation. The rate kickoff is in March and we assume the central bank wants to move fast by hiking at least four times consecutively. This process will soon (June?) be accompanied by a natural roll-off of the balance sheet. Testament to the strong economy chair Powell referred to justifying the Fed’s tough approach, US Q4 GDP growth came in at 6.9% q/q annualized, topping a 5.5% consensus. A huge inventory build-up added 4.9 percentage points to the figure. It’s a consequence of companies restocking after burning through their inventories amid supply shortages to keep up with high demand. Personal consumption added a solid 2.25 ppt. Meanwhile, investors keep raising bets for a bigger than usual (>25 bps) hike on March 16 (30 bps priced in). Short-term US yields advance further today, adding almost 5 bps in the 2y-maturity before paring some gains in early US dealings. The long end of the curve rebounds after selling off yesterday, with yields declining 5 to 6.9 bps in the 10y and 30y. Aggressive Fed repositioning spills over into Europe with money markets pricing in almost 20 bps of rate hikes by end this year. Investors assume the ECB is unable to keep looking the other way after the Fed put its cards on the table. We fear they might be in for a disappointment next week. For now however, it helps the German yield curve bear flatten. Changes range from 3.3 bps (2y) over 4.1 bps (5y) to 2.3 bps (10y). European swap yields rise in similar fashion. Peripheral yields narrow several bps. Italy (-5 bps) and Greece (-4 bps) outperform.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed’s ‘Hawkish’ Tone Sends Dollar Surging

The first FOMC meeting of 2022 was concluded on Wednesday, with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell setting the stage for a March rate hike, declining to rule out more frequent and larger rate increases. Powell also struck a pessimistic tone regarding the recovery of supply chain disruptions, which are currently driving inflation. However, even if supply bottlenecks subside, the ongoing wage-price spiral could keep inflation elevated throughout 2022, keeping monetary tightening pressures high.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Analysis: 200-DMA/1.2500 mark holds the key, focus remains on BoC/FOMC

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any impetus to USD/CAD on Tuesday. Bullish oil prices, BoC rate hike expectations underpinned the loonie and capped gains. The downside seems cushioned ahead of the key central bank event risks on Wednesday. The USD/CAD pair witnessed good two-way price moves on...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: US Stocks Gyrate Again Ahead of FOMC

US stock markets fell again yesterday before rebounding later on, with the S&P 500 & NASDAQ 100 indices recovering losses but still ending the day below their respective 200-day moving averages. During the Asian session, stocks have traded sideways. The market is awaiting tonight’s US Federal Reserve policy release and interest rate decision which should give more clues over the timing of rate hikes this year, which can have a major effect on stocks and other risky assets.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures rise ahead of FOMC decision

American futures pointed higher as investors reflected on the latest quarterly results by some of the biggest companies in the United States. Futures tied to the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 index rose by over 0.50%. On Tuesday, Microsoft said that its revenue jumped by 20% in the fourth quarter to over $51.7 billion. Its net income rose by 21% to $18.8 billion, which was better than the median estimate of $17.5 billion. The company also issued better forward guidance. It expects that its revenue will rise to between $48.5 billion and 449.3 billion. The top companies to watch later today will be AT&T and Tesla.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Dollar ends marginally higher on continued risk-aversion ahead of FOMC

Despite the greenback resumed its current ascent and hit a 2-week peak against majority of its peers as geopolitical tensions and continued weakness in global stocks triggered broad-based risk aversion, dollar pared intra-day gains and retreated on recovery in U.S. stocks in New York afternoon. Reuters reported U.S. consumer confidence...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index looks bid around 96.00 ahead of FOMC event

DXY adds small gains to Tuesday’s advance past the 96.00 barrier. US yields trade on a mixed performance so far on Tuesday. The FOMC meeting will be the salient event later in the NA session. The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the weekly recovery...
BUSINESS

