SEDGWICK COUNTY — A man arrested in California and extradited to Kansas for his role in a fatal Sept. 2020 crash has made a first court appearance in the case. Gabriel Ortiz, 26, is charged with reckless 2nd degree murder or in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter. He is also charged with three counts of aggravated battery. In the alternative,” charges can be filed using alternative theories. Even though a defendant can be convicted of both alternatives, he can only be sentenced on one of the two.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO