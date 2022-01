“NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama took quite the on screen beating in this week’s episode. The actor delivered a performance that left some fans worried he may be leaving the show. Valderrama shared in an Instagram post that he was “humbled” by fans’ reactions to the episode. “I have been so humbled by all of your feedback on this Monday night episode… to my cast, producers, writers and crew.. AND you our amazing fans.. You all make me better, and your love will be met with the best of me,” Valderrama writes.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO