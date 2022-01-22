Pooch Perfect: Cancelled, No Season Two for ABC Dog Grooming Series

The costumers at FOX are going to be busy. The Masked Singer has been renewed for a seventh season on the network. New episodes will begin airing on Wednesday, March 9th. The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The costumed characters in season six include Baby (WC), Banana Split, Beach Ball, Bull, Caterpillar, Cupcake, Dalmatian, Hamster, Jester, Mallard, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pepper, Queen of Hearts, and Skunk.
