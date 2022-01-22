ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooch Perfect: Cancelled, No Season Two for ABC Dog Grooming Series

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like ABC might not be dog’s best friend. The alphabet network has cancelled the Pooch Perfect TV series so it won’t be back for a second season, according to Deadline. The eighth and final episode aired in May 2021. Pooch Perfect is hosted by Rebel...

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
