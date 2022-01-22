Pooch Perfect: Cancelled, No Season Two for ABC Dog Grooming Series

Following tonight’s finale, is there any chance for a Women of the Movement season 2 at ABC at some point down the road? Should that be considered. The first order of business here is, of course, stating the facts for what they are. At the moment, there are no official plans for there to be another season. This was billed from the start to be a limited series based on the true story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley. However, the title is ambiguous enough that you could expand this to be an anthology, one where you could focus on a number of important women fighting for civil rights or to make this world a better place.

