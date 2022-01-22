ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: “Cancelled,” No Third Season for ABC Game Show

Cover picture for the articleYou may want to “phone a friend” with this news. ABC has decided against ordering a third season of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV show, at least for now. A revival of the long-running primetime and syndicated quiz show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is hosted by...

Deadline

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

Here is Deadline’s latest list of renewals and cancellations for TV series on broadcast, cable and streaming services from August 2021 to the present (excluding syndicated shows). First-year series are in bold. Note that some shows listed as canceled are airing their final seasons. Keep checking back as we add to the list, and email here for additions and omissions. For the list of 2020-21 renewals and cancellations, click here. ABC United We Fall (canceled; one season) CBS Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (renewed for Season 3) CSI: Vegas (renewed for Season 2) Fox Bob’s Burgers (renewed for Seasons 12 & 13) Family Guy (renewed for Seasons 19 & 20) Fantasy...
TVLine

Rebel Wilson's Pooch Perfect Among 2 Series Cancelled at ABC

Pooch Perfect is in the dog house. ABC has cancelled the Rebel Wilson-hosted dog grooming competition series after one season, TVLine has confirmed. Additionally, the network has indefinitely benched the celebrity-themed revival of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Based on the Australian series, Pooch Perfect showcased 10 of the best dog groomers (and their trusty assistants) in the United States. Bridesmaids vet Wilson hosted the Aussie version as well. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the new iteration of Millionaire, succeeding the late Regis Philbin. The revival put celebrities in the hot seat, answering multiple-choice trivia questions to win up to $1 million for their favorite charities. Among the new edition’s other tweaks: One of the lifelines was now “Ask the Host,” allowing contestants to ask Kimmel to weigh in. They could also bring a friend along to help them with the first 10 questions. Per Deadline, ABC is leaving the door slightly ajar for Millionaire to return at some point in the future, although there are currently no plans to produce new episodes.
tvseriesfinale.com

American Dad!: Season 18? Has the TBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the TBS cable channel, the American Dad! TV show stars the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart. The story centers around super-patriotic CIA weapons expert Stan Smith (MacFarlane) and his unorthodox family and housemates — blissfully unaware wife Francine (Schaal), geeky son Steve (Grimes), activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), son-in-law Jeff (Fischer), sassy space alien Roger (MacFarlane), and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.
tvseriesfinale.com

Small Fortune: Cancelled by NBC, No Season Two for Miniatures Game Show

There’s a little bad news for fans of the Small Fortune TV series. NBC has cancelled the competition series so there won’t be a second season. Based on the British game show of the same name, the Small Fortune TV series is hosted by Lil Rel Howery. In each episode, teams of three people from various backgrounds (first responders, Olympians, etc.) compete in the tiniest of challenges for a chance to win big money. In order to win, players must face heart-pounding tasks set in real-world destinations that test their precision and technique. Teams that make it to the end must tackle one last teeny-tiny and epic game — the “Big Little Heist”. If players can control their nerves and avoid the slightest mistake, they will walk away with a $250,000 cash prize.
TheWrap

Paris Hilton’s Cooking Show Canceled on Netflix After 1 Season

Paris Hilton’s Netflix series, “Cooking With Paris” has been canceled after one season, TheWrap has confirmed. Inspired by a 2020 viral video of Hilton making lasagna on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Cooking With Paris” featured the former model and reality show star whipping up items like French toast covered in cornflakes with celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian West.
tvseriesfinale.com

Ellen’s Game of Games: Cancelled; No Season Five for NBC Competition Series

NBC wants to stop playing. The peacock network has cancelled the Ellen’s Game of Games TV show so we won’t see a fifth season. A competition series, Ellen’s Game of Games is hosted by comedian Ellen DeGeneres and features games from her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Audience members compete in humorous challenges for as many as four rounds and the chance to win cash prizes. They try their hands at contests like “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” and “Scary Go Round”. To advance to play “Know or Go,” a player must win in a given round. The one who makes it all the way to the final round ultimately gets the chance to play “Hot Hands,” in which they have to supply correct answers to questions in a set amount of time. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer.
tvseriesfinale.com

American Dad!: Season 17 Ratings

Once again, fans of American Dad! don’t have to worry about the series being cancelled. It’s already been renewed for seasons 18 and 19 on TBS. Is it sure to be renewed for season 20? Stay tuned. An animated comedy series, the American Dad! TV show stars the...
FanSided

Pooch Perfect gets canceled by ABC after one season

Rebel Wilson and her pooches won’t be making a return to our screens, as ABC has announced that Pooch Perfect has been canceled after just one season on the network. Based on an Australian series (which was also hosted by Wilson), Pooch Perfect saw teams of dog groomers transforming every day pups in entirely new ways. Whether it was a hair cut or utilizing hair color, every episode saw the teams taking on a new theme to transform their pup clients into something fun and unique. And yes, that even meant taking a pup and making them look like an entirely different animal.
tvseriesfinale.com

Promised Land: Season One Viewer Votes

Who will be left standing in the first season of the Promised Land TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Promised Land is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Promised Land here.
tvseriesfinale.com

Billions: Season Six Viewer Votes

Who will come out on top in the sixth season of the Billions TV show on Showtime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Billions is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Billions here.
tvseriesfinale.com

Ghosts: Season Two Renewal for CBS’ Supernatural Comedy Series

CBS is sticking with Samantha, Jay, and their deceased housemates for the 2022-23 season. The Ghosts series has been renewed for a second season on the network. A single-camera supernatural comedy series, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long. Freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), an up-and-coming chef, are a couple from the city. They throw caution (and their money) to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. They discover the hitch is that it’s inhabited by many spirits of deceased residents. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group but, if they were anxious about the commotion that a renovation and a B&B would create in their home, it’s nothing compared to what happens when they realize that Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.
tvseriesfinale.com

Maggie: Upcoming ABC Comedy Series Moving to Hulu

Maggie is moving to Hulu. The comedy, originally ordered to series by ABC last May, has remained on the bench due to the lack of an available time slot. The move to Hulu gets it in front of an audience sooner, per Deadline. A premiere date will be announced by Hulu at a future time.
E! News

Why Kurt Wants to "Quit" the Show in This Joe Millionaire Sneak Peek

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!. Yikes, things aren't looking too good for one of the Joes. Things are heating up on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer and not in a good way. In an E! News exclusive preview for episode three, the girls question whether or not Kurt's kiss with one of the women was genuine.
tvseriesfinale.com

American Rust: Cancelled on Showtime, No Season Two for Jeff Daniels Drama Series

The journey of Del Harris has ended. The American Rust TV show has been cancelled so there won’t be a second season of the Showtime series. A family drama series, the American Rust TV show is based on the novel by Philipp Meyer and stars Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang. A story of survival and transcendence, it’s told through the eyes of Del Harris (Daniels). He’s the complicated (and compromised) chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town that’s full of good people making bad choices. When news of the murder of an ex-cop rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect Billy Poe (Neustaedter), the son of Grace (Tierney), the woman he loves.
tvseriesfinale.com

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four; 2022-23 Renewal for CBS Comedy Series

It looks like these two are sticking together for the 2022-23 television season. CBS has renewed the Bob ♥ Abishola TV show for a fourth year. A CBS A romantic comedy series, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
tvseriesfinale.com

The Neighborhood: Season Five; CBS Sitcom Renewed for 2022-23 Season

Calvin is stuck with Dave for at least one more season. CBS has renewed The Neighborhood for a fifth year which will air as part of the network’s 2022-23 broadcast schedule. A family comedy series, The Neighborhood TV show stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. This sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently about the newcomers. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors and maybe even friends.
