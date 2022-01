Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has earned the respect of his peers and fans for his All-Star- and sometimes MVP- level play on the basketball court. However, DeRozan has also become known as one of the NBA’s most candid and honest speakers, from opening up about his struggles with mental health to speaking about the death of his father. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, DeRozan revealed the hardest thing he’s ever had to do in the NBA.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO