Anita Baker may be celebrating her 64th birthday today (January 26), but it appears she’s the one handing out the gifts. After previous reports of an intent to retire from the music industry all together, the R&B legend – dubbed the “Queen of Quiet Storm” – sent her faithful fans into a royal frenzy last December when she confirmed she’d ended a dispute with her label over the ownership of her iconic catalog. That legal victory was apparently just the reinvigoration needed to send the diva back into the studio as she also announced she was working on new music.

