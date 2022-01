We all wait for February bass fishing on Toledo Bend. We know it’s a magical month as the pre-spawn and, even, in some instances, the spawn itself gets underway. What we don’t know this year is how much water will be in the lake by the end of February. That’s critical to how we’ll target bass up and down the lake. It’s still low, like it was back at the end of the year on Dec. 30 when it was at 168.24 feet, 3.76 feet below full pool of 172.0. The pool stage has been this low or a little lower since the first week of September. The lake level has frustrated many bass fishermen, especially those who are used to higher water in the fall and early winter.

