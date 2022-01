On Wednesday, the head of the world football governing body delivered a controversial speech at the Assembly of the Council of Europe. The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has backed the statement made by Fifa president Gianni Infantino which suggested that a biennial World Cup ‘will give hope to Africans so that they don't need to cross the Mediterranean Sea in order to find better life but more probably death in the sea’.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO