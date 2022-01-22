ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Post Reports' podcast: Inside an overwhelmed emergency room

Cover picture for the article"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Laura Forman, Kent Hospital's emergency department director, says that...

Inside a Rhode Island hospital E.R. overwhelmed by omicron

WARWICK, R.I. - Mary Balcerzak's nightmare was coming to an end. The coronavirus-positive woman spent 10 hours sitting with other infected patients in a small emergency department meeting room before health-care workers were able to find a bed for her in tiny Room 25. Now, 36 hours after she arrived, Balcerzak, 70, was about to move upstairs where she belonged, to a bed on a floor inside Kent Hospital.
