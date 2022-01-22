'Post Reports' podcast: Inside an overwhelmed emergency room

Some staffers at the WarnerMedia network believe CNN has been holding the equivalent of on-air tryouts in recent weeks, turning over the 9 p.m. hour to hosts like Michael Smerconish, Laura Coates and Brianna Keilar. Jim Acosta, the former White House reporter turned weekend anchor, takes a turn this week. Both he and Keilar have held forth under the program banner, “Democracy in Peril,” a show that. at least in its early hours, a little like Ted Koppel’s “Nightline.” “We are taking a closer look at the state of our country, the threats to our political system and possible solutions for reversing the divisiveness that is tearing America apart,” said Keilar, indicating CNN wants to continue its recent emphasis on probing the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection of last year.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO