FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball won its sixth consecutive game Saturday, taking down West Virginia 77-68 and handing the Mountaineers (13-7) their fifth straight loss. The Razorbacks (16-5) improve to 4-4 in Big 12-SEC Challenge games, with all of their wins coming on their home court. Jaylin Williams was, once again, stellar in Arkansas' victory. He had his fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Like many of Arkansas' players, free-throw shooting helped pad his scoring stats; Williams...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 24 MINUTES AGO