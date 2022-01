The Missouri football program added depth to its linebacker corps Thursday afternoon, bringing in redshirt junior Ty’Ron Hopper from the transfer portal. After three seasons at Florida, the linebacker both entered and withdrew his name from the transfer portal last Thursday, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Hopper reentered the portal Monday and on Thursday afternoon tweeted his commitment to the Tigers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO