For the third consecutive year, State College has been named one of the most inclusive areas in the country when it comes to LGBTQ community protections. Based on an annual report issued by the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the country, State College earned a perfect score on the organization’s Municipal Equality Index, which measures the inclusivity of municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ community. The borough is one of 110 spots across the country to earn a perfect 100 out of 100 score and joins Philadelphia and Pittsburgh as the only other Pennsylvania municipalities to earn the distinction.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO