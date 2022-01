A handful of moments stand out from Trae Young’s first time starting in the All-Star game, in his second NBA season. The time he heaved a half-court buzzer-beater just before halftime, with all of Team Giannis mobbing him; teammate Pascal Siakam collapsing under the basket in celebration. The time he joked with Luka Doncic during the Rising Stars challenge to forgo a pass and try a half-court shot, with the two laughing together after the shot fell. When he finished the All-Star game with a game-high 10 assists despite garnering the least amount of playing time among the starters.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO