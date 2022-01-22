Now-Deleted Tweet From Senator Thom Tillis Confuses His Stance on Protecting the 'Unborn'

An Arizona Republican legislator is pushing a bill that would overhaul the state law to give lawmakers the right to reject election results. Republican state Rep. John Fillmore is pushing a proposal that would sharply limit ballot access by eliminating early voting and voting by mail. “We should have voting — in my opinion — in person, one day, on paper, with no electronic means and hand counting that day. We need to get back to 1958-style voting,” Fillmore said during a committee hearing Wednesday, according to The Hill. Most radically, Fillmore’s bill, HB 2596, also proposes that after a primary or...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO