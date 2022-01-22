ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now-Deleted Tweet From Senator Thom Tillis Confuses His Stance on Protecting the 'Unborn'

By Daniel Villarreal
 7 days ago
"I will continue my work in the Senate to end innocent, unborn lives," the anti-abortion senator wrote in his...

alwssmdh
7d ago

they "protect" the unborn lives but after the birth, they don't care anymore. they are just against a woman making her own choice. if men could get pregnant, abortion wouldn't be an issue at all.

Jen Pilarca
7d ago

Republicans don’t protect life. If you pro-life you protect all life. They do not support gun reform, they do not support build back better to help children and elderly, they do not support healthcare for everybody they do not believe vaccine and mask save life. So who’s life they protecting they want power and control.

VikingForLife
7d ago

No one has a right to tell me what to do with my life or the functions of my body. Pregnancy isn't a communicable disease, I won't get YOU pregnant by coughing, sneezing, or breathing on you. So, it's about ME. That means, now LISTEN CLOSELY, THAT MEANS, NO ONE HAS A RIGHT TO INTERVENE!!! MY BODY, MY CHOICE! If YOU don't want an abortion, don't get one. Have a wonderful life.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Republican#Life#The Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Naral Pro Choice America
UPI News

Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Senator Mitt Romney has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case. "Senator Romney tested positive today for COVID-19," a statement from his office said Friday. "He is currently asymptomatic and will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time. Mrs. Romney has tested negative. Both senator and Mrs. Romney have been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus."
CONGRESS & COURTS
