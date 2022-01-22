Now-Deleted Tweet From Senator Thom Tillis Confuses His Stance on Protecting the 'Unborn'
"I will continue my work in the Senate to end innocent, unborn lives," the anti-abortion senator wrote in his...www.newsweek.com
"I will continue my work in the Senate to end innocent, unborn lives," the anti-abortion senator wrote in his...www.newsweek.com
they "protect" the unborn lives but after the birth, they don't care anymore. they are just against a woman making her own choice. if men could get pregnant, abortion wouldn't be an issue at all.
Republicans don’t protect life. If you pro-life you protect all life. They do not support gun reform, they do not support build back better to help children and elderly, they do not support healthcare for everybody they do not believe vaccine and mask save life. So who’s life they protecting they want power and control.
No one has a right to tell me what to do with my life or the functions of my body. Pregnancy isn't a communicable disease, I won't get YOU pregnant by coughing, sneezing, or breathing on you. So, it's about ME. That means, now LISTEN CLOSELY, THAT MEANS, NO ONE HAS A RIGHT TO INTERVENE!!! MY BODY, MY CHOICE! If YOU don't want an abortion, don't get one. Have a wonderful life.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 137